Eyewear Market Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2025 | Fielmann AG, Safilo Group SpA, Luxottica Group SpA, Essilor International S.A

The Eyewear market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Eyewear Market with its specific geographical regions.

The eyewear market is forecasted to reach USD 182.84 million by 2024, registering at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The proactive approach of consumers is providing opportunities for eyewear manufacturers and retailers to expand their consumer base. A major roadblock in the sustainable growth of the eyewear industry is the stark divide in the access of advanced, affordable, and effective eye care solutions, especially in the marginalized economies. E-retailing and online advertising are gaining huge popularity across the world as the key players are aggressively implementing their online marketing and promotional activities. Online marketing and promotion does not only provide customers with easy access but also helps vendors reduce operational costs. This factor is likely to boost the sales of eyewear through online platform in the upcoming years.

The eyewear market includes products, such as spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, and other protective eyewear that comprises different lens materials. Also, the scope of the study includes specific to end-user men, women, and unisex eyewear and by sales channel as online and offline retail stores.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Eyewear Market Report are:

Fielmann AG, Safilo Group SpA, Luxottica Group SpA, Essilor International S.A., The Cooper Companies Inc., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Carl Zeiss AG, Charmant Group

Regional Analysis for Eyewear Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Eyewear market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Eyewear Market Scenario:

Demands from the Geriatric Population and Rise in the Number of Optical Deficiencies

The eyewear industry is propelled by the growing demands for corrective and prescription-based spectacles, especially from the geriatric population several clinical studies found a strong linkage between ageing and increased risk of developing certain eye diseases leading to low vision. Visual impairment disproportionately affects the elderly. With advancing age, the normal function of eye tissues decrease and there is an increased incidence of ocular pathology. The high prevalence rate of diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, owing to the lifestyle conditions are further known to aggravate the rates of blindness and visual impairment. The accelerating degradation of eyes is boosting the market sentiments of the eyewear products.

Recent Developments

The market is highly fragmented and is dominated by very few key players, such as Luxottica Group SpA, Safilo Group, and Essilor International. The most adopted strategies of the key players are product innovation and development, followed by partnerships/joint ventures, and expansion. Moreover, companies are investing significantly in technology-based innovative solution through new ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. For instance, Fielmann Ventures GmbHs recent acquisition of the shares (20%) in augmented reality specialist, FittingBox SA, as part of a capital increase.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Eyewear market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Eyewear Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

