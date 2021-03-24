Europe Recycled Plastics Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The Europe recycled plastics market reached a volume of 9.8 Million Tons in 2019. Plastic is a synthetic, non-biodegradable material that accounts for a significant share in the municipal waste across Europe. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for recycled plastics, which are further utilized in the manufacturing of products such as footwear, bags, toys, fabrics and toothbrushes, in the region. According to the European Association of Plastic Manufacturers, the plastic waste recycling has increased by almost 80% in last 10 years in Europe. IMARC Group expects, the market is expected to witness moderate growth during the next five years 2020-2025.

Some of the top key players in the Europe recycled plastics market are:

Müller-Guttenbrunn Group

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Paprec Group

Morssinkhof Rymoplast

Others.

Market Trends:

On account of the rising environmental awareness, several packaging companies operating across Europe are adopting green and sustainable packaging solutions. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, various initiatives are being undertaken by governmental and non-governmental organizations in the region to encourage the utilization of recycled plastics. For instance, PlasticsEurope, a pan-European association, published the ‘Plastics 2030 – Voluntary Commitment’, which contains a set of targets and initiatives that focus on the re-use and recycling of plastics, preventing plastics leakage into the environment and accelerating resource efficiency. These initiatives are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Source:

Plastic Bottles Plastic Films Rigid Plastics and Foams Fibres Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Packaging Electrical and Electronics Automotive Agriculture Construction and Demolition Household (Non-Packaging Use) Others

Market Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany UK Italy France Spain Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance Market Outlook Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Competitive Structure Profiles of Key Players

