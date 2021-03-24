Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- Altium Limited, ANSYS Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc

Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market with its specific geographical regions.

The electronic design automation (EDA) tools market was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.23 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period (2020-2020).

Electronic design automation (EDA) tools have provided the silicon industry with the ability to innovate over the past few years. EDA is responsible for developing the design tools that enable the IC design process to be achieved at a design cost that allows the ecosystem to operate at a profit.

Electronic design automation (EDA) is a term for a category of software products and processes that help to design electronic systems with the aid of computers. These tools are often used to design circuit boards, processors, and other types of complex electronics.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Report are:

Altium Limited, ANSYS Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc, Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, Mentor Graphic Corporation (Siemens PLM Software), Synopsys Inc., Xilinx Inc., Zuken Ltd.

Regional Analysis for Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Scenario:

Asia Pacific Region Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The semiconductor industry of China has been showing an upward trend for the past ten years. The objective has been to become competitive with the Taiwanese semiconductor industry. The strength of the sector comes from fabless companies. The fabless segment of China�s semiconductor industry accounted for revenues that exceeded USD 20 billion for the first time. China represents one-quarter of the global fabless industry.

– China�s growth in foundry services is reflected by the capital spending of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). SMIC�s capital spending was USD 2.3 billion in 2017, up by 87% from 2016 and the fastest growth rate of the top eleven spenders.

– Taiwan maintained its position of no.2 in the global fabless market with 16% market share of the total chip-design sales in 2017, and it has been consistent from 2010. Companies, like Realtek, MediaTek, and Novatek each had more than USD 1 billion in IC sales in 2017, and each ranked among the world�s top-20 fabless IC companies.

Recent Developments

– Synopsys announced its investment in AI design solutions, to address the extreme complexities of leading-edge design. The AI implementation was aimed at expanding the Synopsys Design Platform, accelerating time-to-results (TTR), achieving new levels of push-button automation, and setting new standards for quality-of-results (QoR) in digital and custom design.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

