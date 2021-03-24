Electric Capacitor Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Electric Capacitor Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Electric Capacitor Market is anticipated to exceed USD 25 billion by 2025. Increasing complexity of electronic devices utilized across various applications coupled with growing demand for smart devices from the evolving technology market will drive the industry growth.

In addition, rising disposable incomes along with changing consumer preferences has contributed to the growth of various consumer electronics and the production of passenger vehicles, thus stimulating the product adoption. For instance, the production of passenger vehicles in Japan increased to 8.3 million units in 2017 from 7.8 million units in 2015.

Electrolytic based electric capacitors will witness substantial growth on account of their ability to offer high capacitance in compact packages along with high suitability across mission critical applications comprising aerospace & military.

In addition, rising adoption of cars using alternative propulsion technologies along with growing utilization of these products across automobile convenience systems including window wipers, automatic windows, & air conditioners will propel the industry dynamics.

Increasing relocation of automobile production facilities to emerging nations complemented by the advancement of electric transportation systems will drive the Asia pacific electric capacitor market growth. Moreover, the expansion & interconnection of renewable energy networks & grid infrastructure driven by initiatives to reduce carbon emissions will enhance the product penetration. Increasing utilization of electronics in the expanding spectrum of smart devices along with growing connectivity & communication, specifically across consumer electronics and automotive sector will fuel the product demand.

Burgeoning demand for energy efficient storage owing to the increasing integration of the renewable energy sources with the existing power grids will augment the electric capacitor market. Accelerating investments toward the smart grid infrastructure coupled with growing regulatory measures to alleviate the overload conditions and ensuring the uninterruptible power supply will complement the industry outlook.

Moreover, increasing demand from automobile and T&D applications requiring a combination of high voltage & capacitance will fuel the product adoption.

Low voltage electric capacitors will witness an appreciable growth on account of increasing demand for consumer electronic products driven by their short replacement cycles and gradually declining prices. Furthermore, consequent rise in per capita income of individuals along with recent innovations in the personal entertainment systems including the 4K & OLED televisions will augment the product demand.

In addition, the stringent norms pertaining emission control & fuel efficiency coupled with the integration of 48V systems in automobiles will instigate a positive business scenario.

Growing measures to facilitate reactive power compensation in the electrical systems and enhancing the power transmission & distribution capability will boost the medium voltage electric capacitors market. Moreover, the ability to enable long lasting performance of power systems, release system capacity and improving voltage levels for distinct network load states are some of the key features that will stimulate the product adoption.

Eminent players across the electric capacitor industry comprises of Siemens, ABB, Samsung, Kemet, AVX Corporation, Panasonic, Jianghai Capacitor, Schneider Electric, Cornell Dubilier, Maxwell Technologies, Murata Manufacturing, Schaffner Group, WIMA GmbH, Vishay Intertechnology, Hua Jung Components, C&H Technology, TDK-EPC Corporation, amongst others.

