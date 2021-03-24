Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuring Industry Top Key Players By 2026

Lyophilized drugs have witnessed a robust penetration across the globe in the recent past. These drugs account for a major share of the all reconstitution-requiring injectable/infusible. As a large number of injectable/infusible drugs have been developed for self-administration, special challenges are incurred for the drug developers. However, dual chamber prefilled syringes, which are particularly designed for simplifying reconstitution devoid of patient handling of diluent or drug, have become the mainstay option for delivering these drugs, meanwhile curtailing challenges faced by developers. With lyophilized drugs witnessing proliferated penetration, demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes will gain a significant upsurge in the foreseeable future.

A CAGR of 8.7% has been projected for the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a new study of Fact.MR. Roughly US$ 3,300 Mn worth of dual chamber prefilled syringes are likely to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Product Material Sales Channel North America Conventional Prefilled Syringes Glass Prefilled Syringes Hospital Pharmacies Latin America Safety Prefilled Syringes Plastic Prefilled Syringes Retail Pharmacies Europe Online Pharmacies Japan APEJ MEA

North America to Remain Most Remunerative for Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

North America will continue to be the most remunerative market for dual chamber prefilled syringes. Dominance of North America in the market can be highly attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region coupled with high penetration of biologics and biosimilars. Geographical expansion of North America-based market players, high demand for self-injection devices and growing geriatric population are some other factors driving growth of the market in North America.

Conventional prefilled syringes are expected to remain sought-after among products in the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market. This can be attributed to factors such as relatively lower cost along with robust adoption of self-administered drugs. Safety prefilled syringes are expected to record a comparatively faster sales expansion through 2026, mainly driven by growing focus of manufacturers in introducing technologically advanced and safe & efficient drug delivering prefilled syringes for minimizing risk to patients.

Glass to Remain Preferred Product Material for Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes

Glass will remain preferred product material for dual chamber prefilled syringes, mainly because of its non-reactive nature, and properties such as chemical and heat resistance. However sales of glass prefilled syringes will witness a comparatively slower expansion than plastic prefilled syringes through 2026.

Although hospital pharmacies are estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, sales of dual chamber prefilled syringes in online pharmacies are poised to record the highest CAGR through 2026.

Competition Tracking

With trend toward surging adoption of self-injection syringes, and development of technologically advanced dual chamber prefilled syringes, leading players in the market are concentrating on expansion of their product portfolio and the market reach. In this highly competitive and rapidly evolving market, players are emphasizing on the essentiality of up-to-date information for monitoring their performance and making critical decisions regarding profitability & growth.

Some players in the market are also focusing on making improvements in design of dual chamber prefilled syringes for improving stability and safety of sensitive drugs. Fact.MR’s report has listed key players augmenting the market expansion, which include Bespak Europe Ltd, Catalent, Inc., Credence MedSystems, Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Schott AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, Gerresheimer AG, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, Nipro Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Amgen Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

