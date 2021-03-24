Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Digital wound measurement devices are aids, such as network-compatible smart devices, used in the measurement, imaging, and documentation of wounds. The global digital wound measurement devices market was valued at $11,131 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,067 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factors that drive the global digital wound measurement devices market include increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes. Moreover, benefits offered by these devices, such as accurate measurement of wound dimensions to track healing progression, further increases their demand. However, limitations associated with these devices, for instance, these devices fail to provide information about wounds such as moistness or exudation, restrain the market growth. In addition, significant unmet wound care in emerging nations provides lucrative opportunities for the market progression.

The global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into contact and non-contact wound measuring techniques. By wound type, the market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further sun-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Acute wounds are segmented into burns & trauma and surgical wounds. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals and community centers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global digital wound measurement devices market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

By Product

Contact Wound Measuring Devices

Non-contact Wound Measuring Devices

By Wound Type

Chronic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers (PU)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)

Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU)

Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wounds

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

By End User

Hospitals

Community Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Tissue Analytics

ARANZ Medical Limited

eKare, Inc.

WoundMatrix, Inc.

WoundZoom Inc.

Kent Imaging Inc.

WoundRight Technologies, LLC

WoundVision, LL

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Smith & Nephew plc