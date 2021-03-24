Demand for Speed, Profitability Fuels Innovations in Linear Motor Market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global linear motor market. In terms of revenue, the global linear motor market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global linear motor market.

The global linear motor market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of linear motors in the electronics & assembly sector and increasing applications in the semiconductor sector. Thus, expanding applications of linear motors in different sectors is propelling the global market for linear motors.

Linear Motor Market: Dynamics

Linear motors are defined as electric motors that generate the motion in a straight line, unlike the rotational motion. In a linear motor, the stator is unrolled and spread out flat, while the rotor moves past it in a straight line. Linear motors are used in all designs of machines that require linear motion, including overhead-travelling cranes and beltless conveyors used for moving sheet metals. Linear motors are employed in a wide range of applications in industries such as manufacturing, semiconductor, food & beverages, textile, healthcare, and printing.

Linear motors come in three designs: flat-bed, U-Channel, and cylindrical. In line with the growth of the global automation industry, manufacturing and process plant operators are adopting advanced technologies for processes and operations focused on achieving improved product efficiency, reduced labor, and decreased operational costs. Linear motor systems offer a reliable and efficient solution to achieve high efficiency and hence, they are increasingly being adopted in applications ranging from simple point-to-point systems to sophisticated or complex automation systems.

Ironless linear motors have low mass and can generate highly dynamic movement, making them more suitable for applications in semiconductor, packaging, and other general automation applications. There is no attractive force between primary and secondary parts due to the absence of iron core in the ironless linear motors, thus avoiding cogging. Ironless linear motors, due to the lower mass can attain high acceleration rate and low settling time. Ironless linear motors are preferred where high precision is mandatory.

Ironless linear motors offer smooth motion and very tight position control and velocity. It also reduces heat dissipation, producing low thrust forces as compared to iron core motors. These dynamic properties of ironless linear motors equally contribute to the growth of the linear motor market, leading to increasing demand for linear motors in semiconductor, packaging, and other industrial applications.

Apart from electronics and medical technologies, stakeholders in the linear motor market are unlocking growth prospects in additive manufacturing (AM). Linear motors help to deliver speed in order to scale production, while lowering the part cost for additive manufacturing. The increasing demand for repeatable and reliable machines in additive manufacturing has fueled the growth of the linear motor market. This has led to the recognition of Texas-based startup Essentium for its High Speed Extrusion (HSE) polymer AM machine.

Highly dynamic, flexible, and modular designs in linear motors are being developed by companies in the linear motor market. The Germany-based automation technology company Beckhoff is gaining popularity for its modular coil design in linear motors that serve as an alternative to conventional drive systems such as rack-and-pinion.