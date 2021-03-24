Data Center Cooling Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Royal Dutch Shell PL,Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG, ENN Energy, Korea Gas Corporation

Global Data Center Cooling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Data Center Cooling market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Data Center Cooling Market with its specific geographical regions.

The data center cooling market was valued at USD 8.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.62 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

There has been a surge in the number of data centers due to high computational requirements by A.I and Media applications. Furthermore, the growth is going to be fuelled by the adoption of edge computing and the increase in the number of IoT devices.

The data center cooling refers to the collective equipment, tools, techniques and processes that ensure an ideal operating temperature within a data center facility. With increasing capacity and higher density, there is an increasing need for energy-efficient cooling of the IT equipment. Furthermore, benefits offered by the technology and support from the government by imposing efficiency regulations on data centers are expected to help the growth of the data center cooling market directly in various application such as IT, BFSI, Telecommunication, etc.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Data Center Cooling Market Report are:

Royal Dutch Shell PL,Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG, ENN Energy, Korea Gas Corporation, and Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745623/data-center-cooling-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=XVI

Regional Analysis for Data Center Cooling Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Data Center Cooling market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Data Center Cooling Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific to witness high market growth in future. China is one of the major markets for data center cooling solutions, owing to the exponential growth in the number of data centers in the country, along with the governments policies to support more energy-efficient infrastructure in the country.

– According to the report on Energy Consumption of Data Centers in China, the current numbers of small- and medium-sized data centers in China exceeded 400,000, and the annual total power demand reached 100 billion kWh, i.e., around 250,000 kWh for each data center, annually. Also, the rising trend of data localization in the country may further promote the development of data centers.

– Furthermore, the healthcare industry in Asia was expected to increase by 11.1% in 2018. This significant growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies, innovative healthcare access programs, and the delivery of care outside of traditional hospital settings. In June 2018, Chinas Guizhou Province launched a healthcare data center. Its plan to set up a national healthcare data network is approaching a major milestone, with the first of the five specialist data centers coming online.

– The growing demand for liquid cooling systems for data centers in the domestic market is also fueling foreign players to invest in the Japanese data center cooling market. For instance, a distributed data center company, Cloud&Heat Technologies, has shipped a container-based system to a Japanese vendor who plans to sell the German firms liquid-cooled offerings in the local market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745623/data-center-cooling-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=XVI

Recent Developments

– Aug 2019 – Nortek Air Solutions introduced the CDU1200, a 1,200-kW coolant distribution unit (CDU) thats the single most powerful, compact CDU and the newest addition to its ServerCool data center liquid cooling product line. The CDU1200 is a perfect new construction or retrofit liquid cooling solution for high performance computing (HPC) and enterprise data centers, as well co-location, corporate network edge, government, research and other data center formats.

– Jan 2019 – Vertiv, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, introduced new and upgraded thermal management products headlined by the new Vertiv VRC rack cooling system, designed to fit easily into racks in small server rooms, network closets and similar edge computing environments. The cooling system delivers 3.5 kW of IT cooling for data center cabinets, uniquely deploying load-matching, variable-capacity compressors and fans.

Table of Contents:

-Data Center Cooling Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Data Center Cooling Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Data Center Cooling market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Data Center Cooling Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]