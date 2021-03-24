Consumer Wet Wipes Market Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2026| Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Pigeon Corporation

A new research study of Fact.MR envisages the global market for consumer wet wipes to depict an average 4.9% value CAGR between the period 2017 and 2026. More than 394,000 thousand units of consumer wet wipes are pegged to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

For Detailed Insights On Enhancing Your Product Footprint, Request For A Sample Here:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=483

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Technology Sales Channel North America Cosmetic Wipes Airlaid Modern Trade Latin America Baby Wipes Spunlace Departmental Stores Europe Intimate Wipes Wetlaid Drug Stores Japan Household Wipes Convenience Store APEJ Online Stores MEA Other Sales Channel

Europe to Dominate Global Consumer Wet Wipes Market

In terms of value, Europe will continue to dominate the global consumer wet wipes market on the back of improving economic vigour and higher consumer spending on personal care products in the region. This has further created demand for more task-specific, higher value wet wipes in Europe. In addition, the market in Europe is likely to witness introduction of innovative wet wipes in the near future.

Among various technologies utilized for the production of consumer wet wipes, spunlace will remain preferred over others on the back of its benefits including provision of high strength and soft texture, along with good absorbency and durability. Spunlace technology is primarily utilized for manufacturing drapes, household wipes, facial wipes, and baby wipes, which seek immense adoption worldwide. Spunlace technology will continue to account for the lion’s share of the market, in terms of value.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For Methodology Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=483

Vendors of cosmetic wipes are increasingly focusing on product enhancements in accordance with stringent government regulations and standards for ensuring safety of utilization. In addition, the market vendors are also concentrating on launching specialized and innovative cosmetic wipes for different skin types. Cosmetic wipes will therefore remain dominant among products in the global consumer wet wipes market.

Modern trade will remain the most lucrative sales channel for consumer wet wipes, trailed by online stores and departmental stores. Consumer wet wipes sales are projected to exhibit the fastest expansion in modern trade through 2026.

Competition Tracking

The competitive environment of the global consumer wet wipes market is intense, with vendors adopting many competitive strategies that include research & development, mergers & acquisitions, and product innovation. The market vendors are also making investments in potential untapped markets in a bid to expand their businesses. In addition, soaring product visibility on social media and digital platforms, along with product portfolio expansion will further assist vendors in gaining a competitive edge in the market. Fact.MR’s report identifies key players fuelling the market growth, which include Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm, Hengan, Pigeon Corporation, Burt’s Bees, Farlin Infant Product Corporation, TLC International, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., and Excelcare Products.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/483/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates