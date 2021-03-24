Conductive Silver Paste Market is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global conductive silver paste market worth USD 7.3 billion in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Conductive The demand for conductive silver paste is increasing as rising automotive across globe Silver paste is used in various automotive applications including alarm circuits, print-based vehicle defogging systems, antennas, backlights, etc. Rising vehicle production in major countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, etc. is likely to increase the product demand in the upcoming years

Surging growth of electrical & electronics industry in the Asia-Pacific region

Asia Pacific region the attractive region in the conductive silver paste market. This is due to rising electronics and electrical inducts in countries such as Japan, India, and China. The silver conductive adhesive paste is the most conductive one in conductive adhesives, and circuit resistivity 8.0×10–6Ω cm for highly conductive paste. Therefore, it is commonly used in applications in which low electrical resistance is needed. The electronics sector accounts for 20% to 50% of the total value of exports in most countries in Asia. High quantities of the world’s consumer electronics like televisions, radios, computers, and cellular phones come from the ASEAN region. More than 80% of the world’s hard drives are made in ASEAN.

Growth Drivers

Increasing growth of renewable energy sources (Solar Energy)

In the photovoltaic process, the technique of metallization is screen printing with silver pastes due to its simple and quick process. Copper has been researched by many institutes and companies since it has a similar conductivity with silver even though the price is inexpensive. Conductive silver paste (Ag paste) materials provide better yields and higher outputs for solar PV cell manufacturers. The paste compositions are a series of screen printable front and backside silver conductors for monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar cells. In addition, Conductive silver paste helps to improve power generation efficiency. The impact of the driver is high.

Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics

Silver is an excellent source of electrical conductivity which makes it a natural choice for everything from printed circuit boards to switches and TV screens. Silver membrane switches, which require only a light touch, are used in buttons on televisions, telephones, microwave ovens, children’s toys, and computer keyboards. Silver is found in virtually every electronic device. Electronics and electrical demand, the largest component of industrial silver demand, China, the United States, Japan, Germany, and India were the main demand centers in this category. For PCB, silver is used in consumer items from mobile phones to computers, silver-based inks and films are applied to composite boards to create electrical pathways.

Recent Development

In June 2020, Nordson Corporation Acquires Fluortek, Inc., Expanding Medical Tubing Offerings for Complex Medical Devices.

On 30 Nov 2020-Henkel has firmly established itself as a one-stop global partner for the metal coil market. New product technologies concentrate heavily on helping customers handle next-generation alloy process needs while addressing cost and regulatory challenges.

In 2019, For SNEC 2019, Heraeus Photovoltaics delivers new standards for efficiency and value with the introduction of its next generation of high-performance metallization pastes.

Competitive landscape

The Conductive Silver Paste market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied online exam proctoring. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Conductive Silver Paste market are TOYO INK, Nordson Corporation, Henkel, Nippon Kokue group, Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd, Taiwan Ostor Corporation, Heraeus Holding, DAIKIN CHEMICAL CO, KAKEN TECH Co, American Elements, Suzhou Betely, and others.

In the Conductive Silver Paste market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Scope of the Report

By Type

Polymer Type

Sintering Type

By Application

Solar panels

Integrated Circuits

Automobile Glass

Printed circuit board Tracks

Membrane Switched

Electronic devices

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

