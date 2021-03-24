Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global commercial greenhouse market size reached US$ 25.7 Billion in 2019. Commercial greenhouses are high-tech structures that are used to grow plants, particularly fruits, flowers and vegetables, in large volumes for consumers in a highly controlled environment. These structures can efficiently control various environmental factors, including humidity, temperature, ventilation, irrigation, light exposure and fertilization, to foster the cultivation of plants. They make use of transparent glass and plastic materials for the construction of the roof and walls to enable sunlight to pass through for the process of photosynthesis. Commercial greenhouses are also able to transmit visible and near-visible ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation (IR), which are essential for plant growth. They are extensively employed for greenhouse water systems and efficient heating systems to improve energy conservation.

Some of the major players operating in the commercial greenhouse industry include: RICHEL Group, Certhon Build B.V., Argus Control Systems Limited., LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow, Inc., Keder Greenhouse, Agra Tech, Inc., Hort Americas, Heliospectra AB.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the higher crop yield rate associated with the utilization of commercial greenhouses. Unlike traditional farming techniques, these greenhouses ensure the efficient growth of plants despite climatic and topographical challenges. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of these structures. Apart from this, the growing global population has led to an ever-increasing demand for food. The shortage of cultivable land has further contributed to this deficit. Consequently, market players are establishing greenhouses in an effort to curb the shortage. Consumers have also impelled the demand for locally-sourced fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year, which has provided a thrust to the market growth. This is further facilitated by shifting lifestyle patterns, inflating disposable income levels and growing preference for fresh and organic food products. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are also promoting the utilization of commercial greenhouse, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the Government of Canada is funding and granting loans for greenhouse growers to support the expansion of the market. These grants are further utilized in conducting research and development (R&D) activities and to train employees regarding the usage of innovative growing systems. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 40.0 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

Free-standing Greenhouses Gutter-connected Greenhouses

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into free-standing and gutter-connected greenhouses.

Market Breakup by Material Used:

Glass Green House Plastic Green House

Based on the material used, the market has been divided into glass greenhouse (horticulture glass and other greenhouse glass) and plastic greenhouse (polyethylene, polycarbonate and polymethyl methacrylate [PMMA]).

Market Breakup by Technology

Heating System Cooling System Others

On the basis of technology, the market has been classified into heating systems, cooling systems and others.

Market Breakup by Crop

Fruits and Vegetables Flowers and Ornamentals Nursery Crops Others

Based on the crop, the market has been categorized into fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, nursery crops, and others.

Market Breakup by Region

North America Europe Asia- Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

