China Prepaid Cards Market Size, Growth, Opportunity (2020-2025)

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the China prepaid cards market share reached a value of US$ 281 Billion in 2019. A prepaid card, also known as prepaid debit or stored-value card, contains a prepaid amount of money that can be used to pay for goods or services. It creates an alternative payment ecosystem with different incentives for consumers, merchants and payment system providers. Prepaid cards provide convenience to the public by easing everyday financial transactions like shopping, paying bills and withdrawing money from an ATM. It also offers other advantages, such as security, versatility, direct deposit, online shopping, theft protection, and no requirement of credit history or interest rates. On account of these advantages, there has been a rise in the adoption of prepaid cards in China.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-prepaid-cards-market/requestsample

China Prepaid Cards Market Trends:

With the rising internet penetration and growing awareness about electronic payment methods, prepaid cards are gaining widespread preference among users in China. Apart from this, the expanding e-commerce industry has led to a surge in the number of online purchases made using electronic modes, such as prepaid cards. In recent years, the Government of China has also revived its efforts to regulate the issuance and circulation of commercial prepaid cards since they are safer than carrying cash. Moreover, several companies are offering prepaid cards to consumers, which is projected to increase the user base in the country. For instance, UnionPay International, a subsidiary of China UnionPay, is offering secure, cost-effective and high-quality cross-border payment services and ensures convenient local services to cardholders and merchants. Besides this, with the incorporation of the latest technologies, contactless prepaid transit is emerging as a popular option as it enables quicker transactions than swiping a card. On account of these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 457 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2025.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-prepaid-cards-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Card Type:

Closed Loop Cards Open Loop Cards

Based on the card type, the market has been bifurcated into closed- and open-loop cards. Closed-loop cards are currently the most popular type of prepaid cards in China.

Market Breakup by Purpose:

Payroll/Incentive Cards Gift Cards Travel Cards General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards Others

On the basis of the purpose, payroll/incentive cards represent the largest segment. Other major segments include gift, travel, general purpose reloadable (GPR) and other cards.

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Retail Corporate/Organization Government Others

The market has been categorized based on the vertical into retail, corporate/organization, government and others. At present, the retail segment holds the leading position in the market.

Market Breakup by Region:

Guangdong Jiangsu Shandong Zhejiang Others

Region-wise, Guangdong exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions are Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, providing detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: