Camping and Caravanning Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities by 2021-2030

The number of camping and caravanning clubs has risen in numerous countries around the world. They cater to wide range of requirements of camping units and campsites. Sales proceeds from camping and caravanning services, and rent from or revenue from sale of equipment, and vehicles, and the like are shaping the opportunity for players in the camping and caravanning market. Some of the common entities in demand in the camping and caravanning market are recreational vehicles, tents, travel trailers, and tent trailers.

The report on the camping and caravanning market looks at the growth dynamics and trends shaping the consumer preferences. It offers insights into the share and size of various segments and factors affecting the demand. Also, the study scrutinizes current opportunities and emerging investment avenue for vendors and service providers to gain a stronghold in the camping and caravanning market. The macroeconomic trends influencing the demand from family vacation camps are also given a closer look by research analysts in this study.

Camping and Caravanning Market: Key Trends

Rise in disposable incomes particularly in developing regions is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the camping and caravanning market. Technological advances have played a crucial role in the continuous strides the market has undertaken. The growing preference of camping and caravanning to traditional vacationing has also boosted the prospects of the market.

Rise in aging populations in developed and developing countries and growing number of people taking early retirements are factors boosting the demand for camping and caravanning, thus encouraging the growth prospects in the market. Growing millennial population who undertake frequent camping activities has also fueled the demand for services in the camping and caravanning services. They have increased their spending on leisure activities over the past few years. Growing participation of outdoor activities is a key trend in the camping and caravanning market.

Camping and Caravanning Market: Competitive Development Analysis and Key Developments

The recently emerging COVID-19 pandemic put large restrictions on travelling, especially in developed regions where the cases were seeing a surge. This had hampered the prospects of camping and caravanning market. Musicians and entertainments artists in North America and Europe for instance had to cancel their outdoor camping plans, and had to manage these virtually. Such trends, though not so long-lived, but a large burden on the revenue potential in the camping and caravanning market. Also, climate experts and campaigners raised concerns about the global warming being triggered by camping activities, especially from the indiscriminate use of recreational vehicles.

However, companies and service providers have been able to counter these challenge with innovative strategies. Also, they are taking the help of new technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of campsites. For instance, they are offering glamping to tap into the emerging potential of the luxury aspect of camping.

Some of the key players at the forefront of the camping and caravanning market are Discovery Parks Private Limited, European Camping Group, Kampgrounds Of America, Inc., Parkdean Holidays Limited, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Sun Communities, and Bourne Leisure.

Camping and Caravanning Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the camping and caravanning market are North America and Western Europe. The regional markets have seen vast revenue streams over the years. Emerging markets are Asia Pacific and South America. Rise in awareness about new services in these regions will help fuel the growth prospects.