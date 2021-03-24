Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global building integrated photovoltaics market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019.

Building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) is a solar power generating component that is used in the construction of roofs, skylights and facades in a building. It acts as the outer layer of the structure, which produces electricity for on-site use and exports it to the grid. It aids in reducing material and electricity costs and minimizing the utilization of fossil fuel and the emission of ozone-depleting gases.

The escalating demand for integrated solar energy solutions in commercial installations, owing to the growing awareness about green and zero-emission buildings, represents one of the key factors driving the global BIPV market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries are implementing favorable policies to promote the utilization of renewable energy, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. They are also supporting infrastructural developments in the form of optimum grid-parity of photovoltaic (PV) systems, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

Polycrystalline

Thin Film

Other

Market Breakup by Application

Roof

Facades

Glass

Other

Market Breakup by End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ankara Solar AS, Ertex Solartechnik GmbH, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd, Hermans Techniglaz, ISSOL sa, Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd, NanoPV Solar Inc., Polysolar, Sphelar Power Corporation, VIASOLIS,etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.