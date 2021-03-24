Bromine Market Growth by Global Key Players: Albemarle, Bio lab, inc US, Gulf resources, Hindustan salts limited, Honeywell international Inc

The Bromine market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Bromine Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global bromine market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The primary factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the power and chemical industries.

– The emergence of non-halogenated flame retardants is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The agriculture industry dominated the market in 2018, and it is expected to experience growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing agricultural activities across the world.

– The innovation of various advanced energy storage technologies is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the most substantial consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Bromine Market Report are:

Albemarle, Bio lab, inc US, Gulf resources, Hindustan salts limited, Honeywell international Inc, ICL Industrial PRODUCTS, Jordan Bromine Company Limited, LANXESS, Solaris Chemtech, Tata chemicals limited, Tetra technologies US, Tosoh

Regional Analysis for Bromine Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Bromine market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Bromine Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region represents the largest regional market for bromine in 2018. The enormous demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for Zinc-bromine flow batteries and increase in consumption of flame retardant products in the region.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the primary market for the consumption of zinc-bromine flow batteries. Additionally, China is also a major consumer of brominated flame retardants across the globe.

– The rapidly growing consumption of solar rooftops and electric vehicles in automotive sectors in Japan and China are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of zinc-bromine flow batteries.

– Electric vehicles sales in China are projected to exceed 2.35 million by 2020 and is expected to account for over half the worlds market share over the next decade. Thus there will be sufficient demand for zinc-bromide flow batteries in the region, which in turn increases the consumption of bromine over the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

-Bromine Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Bromine Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027.

In conclusion, Bromine market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Bromine Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

