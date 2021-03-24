Body Fat Reduction Market Share, Industry Size, Statistics by 2025

The Body Fat Reduction market is set to experience immense growth in the coming years owing to rising geriatric population, growing awareness regarding various procedures, increasing number of clinic settings, and acceptance of cosmetic surgeries among men. Reduction of fat is basically the reduction of stored fat in the body. It is focused solely on losing the fat percentage in the body.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1689432/?utm_source=ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=SHR

Losing fat enhances the fitness levels as well as strength and also improves the overall work performance in day-to-day life. Reducing fat in body is known to be one of the key goals of active individuals, adults, and athletes who want to lose weight.

While a combination of cardio and weight training exercises can successfully help in body fat reduction, but there are also several medical procedures available, both non-surgical and surgical, which can easily aid in getting rid of the excess body fat content. The body fat reduction market is segmented in terms of procedure, gender, service provider, and regional landscape.

The market is categorized into non-surgical and surgical procedure. The non-surgical procedure segment is further classified into laser lipolysis, ultrasound, cryolipolysis, and others. Among these, laser lipolysis segment will witness a respectable CAGR of more than 18% CAGR over the forecast time period. Increasing device innovation in field of laser fat reduction, no requirement of anesthesia, and non-invasiveness nature of the procedure are some of the factors driving the segmental growth.

The male gender segment is likely to register a CAGR of around 13.5% through the projected time period. This segment growth can be ascribed to the growing rate of obesity and gynecomastia, increasing awareness and acceptance of cosmetic surgeries among men.

In terms of service provider, the overall body fat reduction market is bifurcated into medical spas, clinics, hospitals, and others. In 2019, the clinics segment held an overall revenue share of 24% and is likely to exhibit similar growth trend over the coming years. Increasing number of clinic settings, expansion of service offerings, low treatment duration and cost-effective treatments are some factors expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

From a regional frame of reference, Asia-Pacific body fat reduction market will account for around $1.5 billion revenue by the end of the analysis timeline. Growing number of aesthetic professionals and awareness about procedures in countries including South Korea and India is one of the major factors accounting for its rapid growth. Increasing disposable income and geriatric population pool will also aid rise in regional market growth.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/body-fat-reduction-market

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]

Web site: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog/