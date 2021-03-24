Biofuels Market Report on Recent Adoption 2028

Biofuels are seen to be the future of clean fuels. Produced from biomass, these are sustainable, and secure. And, thanks to government support extended towards eco-friendly variants of fuels, the demand for biofuels is increasing manifold. Besides, these are blended with automotive fuels now, helping the market chart a steady growth curve.

It is pertinent to note here that of all the renewable sources of energy for road transportation, it is biofuels that constitute for a majority part. And, this is not really surprising considering that in some of the most notable economies, blending mandates are gaining traction, driving up demand for biofuels.

Continuing interest in finding new biological and thermochemical ways of biofuel production, including seeking sustainable array of biomasses, has helped scale up the production, contributing to the evolution of the biofuels market. Ethanol biorefineries have increasingly benefitted from these developments. The feedstock primarily comprise range of plant-based waste. Next-generation products in the biofuels market have come increasingly from non-plant sources such as cellulose and algae. In recent years, the commercialization of drop-in biofuels has gained momentum, especially in developed nations of the U.S., thus propelling the evolution of the biofuels market.

This is precisely the reason why over the coming few years, Brazil, China, and the United States of America are set to demonstrate great growth statistics – blending regulations. Besides, owing to rising security concerns in terms of energy, China will show great potential in terms of being a promising market. Besides, it is committed to reduce its carbon footprint.

It is also pertinent to make note of the Fuel Quality Directive and RED (Renewable Energy Directive). These mandates by European Union call for a 7% energy requirement in fuel to be met by biofuels in the transportation sector. The deadline for the same was 2020.

Over the years to come, Asia Pacific will see a spurt in its marketscape owing to governments efforts and increase in investment in the area. Besides, policies relating to biofuel blending are getting stricter by the day as environment conservation gains centerstage.

Growing demand for plant-based fuel in the aviation, shipping, and transportation industry is a key factor propelling interest of industry players. Numerous countries have been actively blending ethanol with gasoline to reduce air pollution levels due to the transportation industry. A case in point is the U.S. Growing adoption of biofuels for commercial aviation in numerous countries—at least 150,000 flights have adopted biofuels in some form–has augmented the prospects in the biofuels market.

The Sustainable Development Goals by the UN have envisaged new technologies and products in the biofuels market to occupy more significant role in economies the coming years. Another impetus to the market has come from the adoption of biofuels to International Energy Agency’s targets of sustainable growth by 2030.

Developing economies are coming forward to strengthen their regulations and policies to reinforce the demand in the marine industry. Numerous governments, for instance, are trying to assess the risk that biofuels will bring to food production, since large swathes of farmlands are being utilized for the feedstock.

It is worth noting here that the biofuels market is fragmented and major players include Abengoa Bioenergy S.A., Cargill, Incorporated, BTG International Ltd, DuPont, Wilmar International Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., POET, LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, My Eco Energy, China Clean Energy Inc., CropEnergies AG, amongst others

