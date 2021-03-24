Baby Wipes Market Report 2021, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Wipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baby wipes market reached a value of US$ 4.42 Billion in 2020.

Baby wipes are considered one of the essential products that help in maintaining a baby’s hygiene. These disposable cloths are manufactured from non-woven fabrics, which are saturated with several gentle cleansing ingredients. They also contain fragrances and have medicinal and anti-bacterial properties. Generally, baby wipes are sold in plastic-based packaging that keeps them moist and facilitates dispensing. The wipes are designed to be durable enough for tasks such as cleaning up vomit and wiping hands and face. At present, the availability of numerous variants is driving the growth of the market on the global level.

Global Baby Wipes Market Trends:

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in concerns regarding the presence of harmful substances in baby care products. Due to this, parents have started shifting towards organic and natural baby care products, including diapers and wipes. To cater to this demand, companies have started using natural ingredients, like plant fibers and water instead of alcohol, to manufacture wipes. Moreover, the market has been witnessing a significant rise in investments for the expansion of production capacities across the globe. For instance, Kimberly-Clark, a US-based personal care company, has recently invested in its Tuas manufacturing facility with over US$ 25 Million. The company plans to provide value addition to its Huggies baby wipes products and expand its production capacity to nearly five million by the mid-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baby wipes market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

1. Spunlace

2. Airlaid

3. Coform

4. Needlepunch

5. Composite

6. Others

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into spunlace, airlaid, coform, needlepunch and composite. Amongst these, spunlace is the most preferred technology for producing baby wipes.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Dry Wipes

2. Wet Wipes

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the product type, which mainly includes wet and dry wipes. Currently, dry wipes dominate the market.

Distribution Channel Insights:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Pharmacies

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online

5. Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized as supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, online and convenience stores.

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On a regional basis, North America represents the biggest market for baby wipes, holding the majority of the total market share. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation and SCA.

