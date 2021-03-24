Baby Car Seat Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Outlook 2025

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable impact on the development of the global baby car seat market in recent months. With the world going under lockdown, travel restrictions in place, as well as other movement restrictions, the demand for baby car seat fell down dramatically. Moreover, due to production and labor shutdowns, the manufacturing was hampered as well. However, there are signs of recovery. The gradual opening of the world economy and staggered lifting of travel restrictions have helped in fueling the development of the baby car seat market.

There are multiple factors that are helping to drive the overall development of the global baby car seat market. One key factor for the growth of the market has been the issuing of strict regulations for installing baby car seat in the vehicle by the regulation authorities. In addition to this, increasing importance and awareness about baby car seats to avoid mortal accidents is also a key factor in helping to drive the market growth in recent years.

There have been rising efforts by the market companies to educate the customers about the proper use and installation of these products. These factors are helping consumers become more educated and aware about the benefits of baby car seat. In addition to this, different organizations such as National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE, and National Child Passenger Safety Board have been spreading awareness about child safety across the globe. For example, NHTSA Parents Central website offers key information about selecting the right car seat in order to avoid injuries from moto vehicle mishaps and accidents. Such initiatives are projected to help accelerating the development of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the online channel segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The online platform is gaining popularity as ordered products are delivered to the people right at their doorstep. Consumers can compare prices of different products on various websites and can choose from an array of the options.

Baby Car Seat Market – Snapshot

In terms of product type, the baby car seat market is divided into infant seats, booster seats, combination seats, and convertible seats. The booster seats segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by convertible seats. Booster seats have set cushions that raise the child’s sitting position in the car allowing the car’s seat belt to fit properly. Seat boosters are used for children in the age group of four to twelve years. The booster seats segment is bifurcated into high back booster seats and backless booster seats. Car seats are primarily made from hard plastic, which can become brittle and unsafe over time due to weather and use. Rust can form on metal parts in unseen areas and affect how the seat performs in a crash. Most car seats last for six to ten years; however, car seat expiration dates vary by manufacturer. Different types of car seats are used as the baby grows, therefore the car seat is utilized for short period of time. If this requirement passes into a law, parents would be required to buy a minimum of four child car seats to match the age categories of their child until they turn 14. This is likely to further reduce the lifecycle of baby car seats.

In terms of geography, the baby car seat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Europe dominated the global baby car seat market accounting for market share of more than 30% in 2017. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by North America. Rise in the number of car accidents across the globe have encouraged several countries to pass laws making baby car seats mandatory to ensure children’s safety.

Some of the leading players operating in the global baby car seat market include UPPAbaby, Renolux France Industries, RECARO Holding GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Mothercare plc, KiwiBaby, InfaSecure, Jane Group, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Cosatto Ltd, Clek Inc, Britax Group Ltd, BREVI SRL, and Artsana Group.

