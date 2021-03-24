At 28.5% CAGR, Social Business Intelligence Market Size will reach 4447.9 million USD by 2024
Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Social Business Intelligence market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Social Business Intelligence market also includes an in-depth study of the industrys competitive scenario.
According to this study, over the next five years the Social Business Intelligence market will register a 28.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4447.9 million by 2024, from US$ 1628.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Social Business Intelligence business.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Evolve24
Oracle
SAS Institute
Adobe Systems
SAP
Clarabridge
Attensity Group
Crimson Hexagon
Beevolve
Radian6/Salesforce
Cision
Sysomos
Lithium Technologies
Kapow Software/ Kofax
NetBase Solutions
HP
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Business Intelligence market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Social Business Intelligence value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
On-premises
Cloud
Segmentation by application:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Social Business Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Social Business Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Social Business Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Social Business Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Social Business Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Social Business Intelligence Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Social Business Intelligence by Players
4 Social Business Intelligence by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Social Business Intelligence Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Social Business Intelligence Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Social Business Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Evolve24
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Social Business Intelligence Product Offered
11.2.3 Evolve24 Social Business Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Evolve24 News
11.3 Oracle
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Social Business Intelligence Product Offered
11.3.3 Oracle Social Business Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Oracle News
11.4 SAS Institute
11.5 Adobe Systems
11.6 SAP
11.7 Clarabridge
11.8 Attensity Group
11.9 Crimson Hexagon
11.10 Beevolve
11.11 Radian6/Salesforce
11.12 Cision
11.13 Sysomos
11.14 Google
11.15 Lithium Technologies
11.16 Kapow Software/ Kofax
11.17 NetBase Solutions
11.18 HP
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
