At 25.1% CAGR, Solar Charger Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 3277.5 million USD by 2024

Market Study Report adds new research on Solar Charger market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Charger market will register a 25.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3277.5 million by 2024, from US$ 1337.1 million in 2019.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Anker

YOLK

GoalZero

RAVPower

ECEEN

Letsolar

LittleSun

Powertraveller

Voltaic Systems

Solio

Hanergy

Solar Technology International

Xtorm

Instapark

Allpowers Industrial International

NOCO

This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Charger business. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Charger market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

A brief overview of the performance of the Solar Charger market during the forecast timeframe has been provided. Information about the driving factors affecting the Solar Charger market outlook has been delivered, in conjunction with the growth rate that this business space is expected to register over the expected duration. Also, the Solar Charger market study delivers a detailed notion of the numerous challenges prevailing in this business space. Also, an in-depth understanding of the growth opportunities existing in this vertical is delivered in the study.

This research study on the Solar Charger market is an apt exhibit of this industry sphere. It includes a detailed analysis of this vertical as well as substantial information on this business space, with regards to pivotal aspects such as the current revenue, profits projections, the latest market tendencies, market size, market share, and various other deliverables, over the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

Below 5 Wattage

5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

Above 20 Wattage

Segmentation by application:

Portable Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Charger consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solar Charger market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Charger manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar Charger with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar Charger submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Solar Charger Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solar Charger Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Solar Charger Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Solar Charger Segment by Type

2.2.1 Below 5 Wattage

2.2.2 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

2.2.3 10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

2.2.4 Above 20 Wattage

2.3 Solar Charger Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Solar Charger Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Solar Charger Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Solar Charger Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Solar Charger Segment by Application

2.4.1 Portable Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Solar Charger Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Solar Charger Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Solar Charger Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Solar Charger Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Solar Charger by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Solar Charger Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Solar Charger Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Solar Charger Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Solar Charger Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Solar Charger Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Solar Charger Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Solar Charger Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Solar Charger Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Solar Charger Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Solar Charger Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Solar Charger by Regions

4.1 Solar Charger by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solar Charger Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Solar Charger Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Solar Charger Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Solar Charger Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Solar Charger Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Solar Charger Consumption Growth

