At 22.5% CAGR, Wireless EV Charging Market Size and Forecasts Research Report up to 2026
Global Wireless EV Charging Market is valued approximately at USD 26.71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Wireless charging also known as conductive charging or cordless charging, is a charging which is done by using an electromagnetic field to transmit energy between two objects or points through electromagnetic induction. It is highly necessary to have a charging station to execute the wireless EV charging. This technology is a convenient, consistent, and safe technology to power and charge the electric vehicles. It also provides economical and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the usage of physical cables and connectors. Increasing sales of electric vehicles, rise in demand for energy-efficient sources and increasing infrastructure for fast or dash chargers are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: it is estimated that global electric vehicles sales totaled about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% compared to Q1 2017, as per the Edison Electric Institute. Also, it is estimated that number of electric vehicles on the road in the United States, is about 8,90,000 in 2018, up from number of electric vehicles of approximately 6,00,000 in 2017. Moreover, rise in demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles and growing development of wireless charging systems for commercial EVs are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of upgrading to wireless charging technology and slower charging as related to other charging technologies are few factors anticipated to hindering the growth of global Wireless EV Charging market during the forecast period.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Bombardier Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Witricity Corporation
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Toshiba Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
- Elix Wireless
