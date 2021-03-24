At 22.5% CAGR, Wireless EV Charging Market Size and Forecasts Research Report up to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware. Wireless EV Charging Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Wireless EV Charging Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Global Wireless EV Charging industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantifiable information including: Wireless EV Charging market share, market size. The profile also contains descriptions of the foremost players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Wireless EV Charging market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Wireless EV Charging market. Includes Wireless EV Charging market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Wireless EV Charging market growth trends and leading companies.

Request a sample Report of Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2452802?utm_source=Marketwatch&utm_medium=PC

Wireless EV Charging Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market is valued approximately at USD 26.71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Wireless charging also known as conductive charging or cordless charging, is a charging which is done by using an electromagnetic field to transmit energy between two objects or points through electromagnetic induction. It is highly necessary to have a charging station to execute the wireless EV charging. This technology is a convenient, consistent, and safe technology to power and charge the electric vehicles. It also provides economical and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the usage of physical cables and connectors. Increasing sales of electric vehicles, rise in demand for energy-efficient sources and increasing infrastructure for fast or dash chargers are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance: it is estimated that global electric vehicles sales totaled about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% compared to Q1 2017, as per the Edison Electric Institute. Also, it is estimated that number of electric vehicles on the road in the United States, is about 8,90,000 in 2018, up from number of electric vehicles of approximately 6,00,000 in 2017. Moreover, rise in demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles and growing development of wireless charging systems for commercial EVs are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high cost of upgrading to wireless charging technology and slower charging as related to other charging technologies are few factors anticipated to hindering the growth of global Wireless EV Charging market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm, Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Witricity Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Toshiba Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Elix Wireless

The objective of Wireless EV Charging market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Wireless EV Charging market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Wireless EV Charging Market report

Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape

Company market share

Wireless EV Charging Market Competitive analysis of key market players

Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors

Chapter 2. Company Profiles

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product portfolio

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope

Methodology

Initial data exploration

Wireless EV Charging Market Statistical model and forecast

Industry insights and validation

Wireless EV Charging Market Scope

Definition

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 4. Executive Summary

Wireless EV Charging industry 360º synopsis – 2025

Wireless EV Charging Business trends

Region trends

Chapter 5. Wireless EV Charging industry Insights

Wireless EV Charging Industry segmentation

Industry landscape 2025

Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Wireless EV Charging Market Growth potential analysis

Read Full Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-wireless-ev-charging-market-size-research

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]