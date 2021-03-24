At 18% CAGR, Telemedicine Market To Reach USD 170.1 Billion By 2027

Albany, New York: The fettle of the healthcare industry plays a decisive role in ascertaining the direction of growth across a region. For this reason, governments and state authorities focus on building core synergies for the healthcare industry. Technologies based on telecommunication devices are swiftly being adopted across the domain of healthcare. The ease of diagnosis and treatment offered by telemedicine has played an integral role in propelling market demand.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) recently launched a telemedicine company to offer its expertise with telehealth. ID Connect, the new venture by UPMC is expected to offer fresh insights related to patient monitoring and disease management. This move has unravelled a plethora of opportunities for outpatient clinics that now feel more confident in inducting telemedicine.

Some of the leading players operating in the global telemedicine market are Aerotel Medical Systems, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Outbreak of Chronic Diseases

The medical industry concurs with the idea of inducting the latest technologies for ensuring proper management of patients across healthcare units. Furthermore, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases across the globe has compelled hospitals and healthcare centers to re-evaluate their operational dynamics. In this scenario, telemedicine offers hope to doctors battling crowded clinics due to outpour of patients. It is expected that telemedicine would become an inherent part of the healthcare infrastructure in the years to follow.

North America Pioneers Several Telemedicine Aids

The global outreach of the North America telemedicine market is larger than other regions. This factor has played a pivotal role in driving demand across the regional telemedicine market. Furthermore, several telemedicine technologies were pioneered in the US, another key consideration from the perspective of regional market growth.

