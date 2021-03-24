At 13.5% CAGR, traffic management Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware. traffic management Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the traffic management Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the traffic management Market. traffic management Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

Global traffic management market to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2025.Global traffic management market is valued approximately USD 25.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Hyper-urbanization in developing countries and rising need for real-time information systems across the globe is expected to drive the global traffic management market. According to technocrats in 2016, 6-7 % of the Indian vehicles has GPS based car tracking. Furthermore, by 2020 the graph is expected to rise to 70 â€“ 80 %. Moreover, around 24.9 % of individuals of united states uses GPS in their vehicle in 2016 and it is expected to reach 27.5% by 2020. Thus, increasing demand of real- time information system in vehicles such as GPS, increasing greenhouse gas emission and several other factors are collectively driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.The report on global Traffic Management market includes Solution, Hardware and Service segments. Solution segment includes Smart Signaling, Route Guidance and Optimization, Traffic Analytics and Smart Surveillance, Hardware segment is sub-segmented into Display Boards, Sensors, Surveillance Cameras and Others , Service segment is further categorized into Consulting, Deployment and Integration and Support and Maintenance and System segment includes Urban Traffic Management and Control, Adaptive Traffic Control System, Journey Time Measurement System, Predictive Traffic Modeling System, Incident Detection and Location System and Dynamic Traffic Management System.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco Swarco

Siemens

IBM

Kapsch Trafficcom

LG CNS

Indra Sistemas

Cubic

Accenture

Iteris

Cellint

Metro Infrasys

GTT

Jenoptik

Flir

