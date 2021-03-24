At 1.1% CAGR, Spare Parts Logistics Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 44420 million USD by 2024

Market Study Report has added a new report on Spare Parts Logistics market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Spare Parts Logistics market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Spare Parts Logistics market will register a 1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 44420 million by 2024, from US$ 42470 million in 2019.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UPS

Ryder System

CEVA

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

DB Schenker

Kuehne+Nagel

AnJi

DSV

FedEx

Logwin

Yusen Logistics

SEKO

TVS Logistics

Kerry Logistics

The current report on the Spare Parts Logistics market provides a thorough assessment of the industry vertical, with respect to certain parameters. This study includes details related to an in-depth synopsis of the industry, specifically illustrating the market size and share, bifurcation of applications, product types, and new opportunities in the business space.

Crucial information related to some of the important vendors in the industry are included in the study. Moreover, data regarding the regions that have gained maximum returns is also incorporated in the report. The study proposes Spare Parts Logistics market plans to produce a highly segmented overview of the industry with regards to its present and future scenarios.

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Spare Parts Logistics business. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Spare Parts Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Spare Parts Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Inland Freight

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Electronics

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Spare Parts Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Spare Parts Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Spare Parts Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spare Parts Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Spare Parts Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Spare Parts Logistics by Players

4 Spare Parts Logistics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 UPS

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.1.3 UPS Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 UPS News

11.2 Ryder System

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.2.3 Ryder System Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ryder System News

11.3 CEVA

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.3.3 CEVA Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CEVA News

11.4 Deutsche Post DHL

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL News

11.5 Toyota Tsusho

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.5.3 Toyota Tsusho Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Toyota Tsusho News

11.6 DB Schenker

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.6.3 DB Schenker Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 DB Schenker News

11.7 Kuehne+Nagel

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.7.3 Kuehne+Nagel Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Kuehne+Nagel News

11.8 AnJi

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.8.3 AnJi Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 AnJi News

11.9 DSV

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.9.3 DSV Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 DSV News

11.10 FedEx

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Spare Parts Logistics Product Offered

11.10.3 FedEx Spare Parts Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 FedEx News

11.11 Logwin

11.12 Yusen Logistics

11.13 SEKO

11.14 TVS Logistics

11.15 Kerry Logistics

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

