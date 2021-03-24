Asia-Pacific Power Transformer (<100 MVA) Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
Power transformer is a static machine used in transmission network. It helps in transmission of power from one network to the other without change in frequency. These transformers operate at high or peak load and have maximum efficiency at full load. One of the key concerns in transmission of power is transmission loss. Power transformers allow transmission of power over long distances at high voltages, thus minimizing the transmission loss. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the transmission voltages whereas generation and distribution voltages have remained constant. Power transformers have allowed this shift from low-voltage power transmission to high-voltage power transmission.
The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market is currently in the growth stage, majorly for large transformers. Increase in demand for power, cross border power transmission, initiative to utilize more renewable and non-conventional energy sources, smart grids, and need to upgrade transmission networks boost the Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market. Utilization of ultra-high voltage transmission technology in the developing economies such as China and India demonstrate increase in importance of power transformers. However, high transformer cost, as well as cost of protection instruments and supporting infrastructure, prevents optimal utilization of power transformers throughout the region.
The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market is segmented based on country such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific.
The major players profiled in this study include:
ASEA Brown Boveri Group
Crompton Greaves Ltd.
General Electric Company
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SA
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tebian Electric Apparatus
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Toshiba Corporation
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities
It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario
In-depth analysis of the power transformer (<100 MVA) in locating the markets across various countries
Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.
The key players are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Country
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Vietnam
Malaysia
Myanmar
Hong Kong
Macau
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
KEY PLAYERS
