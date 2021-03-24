Asia Pacific Electrical Protective Equipment Market valued to See US$ 4,039.2 million by 2027 with 3.7% CAGR | Business Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific Electrical Protective Equipment Market was valued at US$ 3,053.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,039.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Electrical protective equipment include insulated tools, face and eye protection tools, respiratory protection tools, protective apparels, and head protection tools, which protect the workers from electric shocks, electric blasts, and other hazards. The equipment is primarily used in the manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and transportation industries to ensure the protection of workers and engineers while working in the proximity of the electrical equipment.

Major Companies are-

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Incorporated

Delta Plus Group

ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD.

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Mallcom (India) Limited

Lakeland Industries Inc

Cintas Corporation

Years Considered For This Report:

Historical Years: 2016-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

