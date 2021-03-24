Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Research by Growth, Competitive Methods and Forecast To 2027

A recent report provides crucial insights along with application based and forecast information in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market is valued at approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most appealing technology in recent years. Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. This form of technology can be implemented in distinct hardware as well as software. Usually, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware reduces the need for developing ideal hardware to stimulate the demand for artificial intelligence applications. The AI hardware has three major parts, including computer, storage, and networking. Since the last few years, the computer has made the most substantial progress. The other two areas (i.e. storage and networking) are not as advanced yet to see the breakthrough concerning AI applications. Furthermore, the rise in demand for big data and analytics, technological development in AI hardware, along with the high adoption of AI hardware in banking and IT & Telecom are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Intel Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Estimates Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market development trends with SWOT analysis.

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players soon.

Competitive landscape describing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

The geographical analysis provides a different assessment of the factors supporting these regions, the favorable regulatory policies and the impact of the policy framework. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Expert Systems

By Computation Type:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Others

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Retail

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market In-Depth Analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2020-2027, this study provides the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Table of Content:

Summary List of Abbreviations Scope of the Report Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Research Methodology Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Introduction Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Landscape Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Country Market Growth Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Market Size and Forecast

