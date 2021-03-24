Arthroscopy Devices Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Arthroscopy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global arthroscopy devices market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Arthroscopy devices are orthopedic surgery instruments that help in visualizing, examining, and executing therapeutic interventions inside the joints of the body, such as the knee, hip, spine, shoulder and elbow. They are designed for the procedural ease of cutting and trimming with ergonomic designs and balanced weights, enabling surgeons to conduct complex surgeries without opening joints. Some of these devices include biters, graspers, retrievers; chondral mallets and picks with Teflon handles; hooks and probes; meniscal elevators and retractors; and IVD rongeurs with small jaws.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Vimex Sp. z o.o., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., etc.

Market Trends:

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of bone-specific conditions, like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendonitis and bone tumor, especially among the geriatric population, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for arthroscopy devices. Furthermore, an increasing number of injuries leading to fractures, strains, sprains, and dislocations due to the engagement in sports activities have also helped in proliferating the market growth. Moreover, with technological advancements, manufacturers have developed arthroscopy equipment with high-definition monitors and wireless camera that can withstand steam sterilization, thereby reducing procedure and turnover time, and enhancing surgeon control. Other factors, such as constant innovations and improvements in medical devices, and growing awareness about the utilization of arthroscopic technologies, are also providing a positive impact on the industry.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/arthroscopy-devices-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device Type:

Arthroscope

Arthroscopic Implant

Fluid Management System

Radiofrequency System

Visualization System

Others

Breakup by Arthroscopy Type:

Knee Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Spine Arthroscopy

Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy

Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group