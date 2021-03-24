Application Modernization Services Market Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends with Forecast to 2027

MarketStudyReport.com offers report on Global Application Modernization Services Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts by 2027.

Global Application Modernization Services Market Scope:

Application modernization is a service that manage legacy transformation into new applications to optimized modern applications or platforms. The global Application Modernization Services market is highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and manufacturing sectors are temporary shutdown. So various organizations enable remote working facilities and remote data access for their workforce and provided all the essential infrastructure and security support to their clients in various sectors as well as their own workforce to ensure business continuity during COVID-19. The need for improved software functionalities due to changing business landscape, demand for flexibility and scalability provided by cloud computing scalability and benefits of integrating modern technologies with software systems are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Application Modernization Services Market is valued approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-round outlook through 2027. The global market size for human vaccines is anticipated to observe tremendous growth projections by 2027.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Application Modernization Services Market.

– To classify and forecast Global Application Modernization Services Market based on region, and product.

– To identify drivers and challenges for Global Application Modernization Services Market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Application Modernization Services Market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for Global Application Modernization Services Market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Application Modernization Services Market.

Leading Key Companies Profiled in this Report:

IBM

Accenture

ATOS

HCL Technologies

Capgemini

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Bell Integrator

Oracle

Innova Solutions

Brief segmentation of Global Application Modernization Services Market:

By Services:

Application Portfolio Assessment

Cloud Application Migration

Application Re-platforming

Application Integration

UI Modernization

Post Modernization

By Deployment Mode:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By End Use:

Small-Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Application Modernization Services Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Application Modernization Services Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Application Modernization Services Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Application Modernization Services Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Global Application Modernization Services Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

