Amino Acids Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global amino acids market reached a volume of 9.3 Million Tons in 2019. Amino acids refer to monomers that are combined to build proteins, which form a vital part of animal and human nutrition. In the human body, they are considered to be an essential component for neurotransmitter production and hormone synthesis. Numerous food items that contain a rich amount of amino acids include red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, quinoa, soy products, etc. These products help in boosting immunity, mitigating the risk of arthritis and cancer, treating tinnitus and rectal diseases, etc. Amino acids are also used to treat several conditions, such as depression, sleep disorders, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), smoking cessation, bruxism, and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/amino-acid-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Increasing consumer health consciousness has led to the growing inclination towards a protein-rich diet which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, rising adoption of amino acid-based food products and beverages by bodybuilders and athletes to enhance their performance and improve muscle development is also catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the inclusion of amino acids in animal feed to meet the protein requirements of livestock is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, several innovations in the biotechnology sector for the production of proteinogenic amino acids are further expected to drive the global market for amino acids. On account of these factors, the global amino acid market is expected to reach a volume of 11.9 Million Tons by 2025, at a projected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Others

Amongst these, glutamic acid represents the price of market and most popular product type. Owing to its flavor-enhancing properties, this acid is majorly used in the food and beverage industry.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Plant Based

Animal Based

Currently, plant-based raw materials exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their large-scale use in food and dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed additives.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Amongst these, amino acids are most commonly utilized in the production of animal feeds.

Market Summary:

The report has analyzed the market on regional-basis which mainly include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific represents the largest market, holding the majority of the total market share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players:

Amino Inc.

Ajinomoto Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2oL3GbE

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, if you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-bio-agriculture-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-apiculture-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-animal-husbandry-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lubricant-additives-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gcc-modular-kitchen-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cat-food-market-size-share-growth-industry-research-and-forecast-during-2020-2025-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hydrogen-peroxide-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/laboratory-automation-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/photoresist-and-photoresist-ancillaries-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/japan-coffee-and-tea-capsules-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-forecast-trends-and-research-report-2021-01-06

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal