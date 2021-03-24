Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global aircraft health monitoring system market size grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Aircraft health monitoring system (AHMS) refers to a collection of tools, practices, solutions and techniques that are employed to understand and improve the performance of an airplane. It uses remote monitoring of airplane data to keep a record of the lifecycle of aircraft components, to comprehend their current or future serviceability and predict failures or malfunctions at an earlier date. Some of the most commonly detected faults include high vibrations, low oil pressure, overheating of engines and hard landing. These systems provide accurate analytical output by efficiently optimizing safety for the aircraft with the help of real-time data captured through various sensors integrated on aircraft parts. Consequently, their usage is widely associated with enhancing safety and reliability, minimizing aircraft downtime, reducing maintenance and operational costs and mitigating system failures.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Airbus SAS, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company), Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt PLC, Rolls-Royce plc, Safran SA, SITA, and Boeing Company.

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing volume of air traffic, along with the rising concerns regarding passenger safety. This is supported by the confluence of several factors, such as rapid globalization, reduced airfare, the increasing number of commercial aircraft, rising incidences of commercial and military aircraft accidents and significant growth in the travel and tourism industry. Along with this, there has been a growing need for upgrading and replacing old aircraft with new-generation models to avoid catastrophic damages, which is providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensors with these systems. Facilitated by the growing requirement for automation in the end use sectors, the increasing demand for accurate aviation analytics and connected aircraft solutions is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with technological advancements, have enabled aircraft health monitoring in a more precise manner. For instance, equipping AHMS with photonics to monitor the real-time condition, vibration and structural health of the aircraft, as well as its parts, is expected to gain widespread prominence among the end users. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

On the basis of the component, the market has been divided into hardware, software and services.

Market Breakup by Subsystem:

1. Aero-Propulsion

2. Avionics

3. Ancillary Systems

4. Aircraft Structures

5. Others

Based on the subsystem, the market has been classified into aero-propulsion, avionics, ancillary systems, aircraft structures and others.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Commercial

2. Military

On the basis of the end user, the market has been bifurcated into commercial and military.

Market Breakup by Installation:

1. Onboard

2. On Ground

Based on the installation, the market has been categorized into onboard and on ground.

Market Breakup by Fit:

1. Linefit

2. Retrofit

On the basis of the fit, the market has been segmented into linefit and retrofit.

Market Breakup by Operation Time:

1. Real-Time

2. Non-Real-Time

Based on the operation time, the market has been divided into real-time and non-real-time.

Market Breakup by Operation Type:

1. Detection

2. Diagnostics

3. Condition-Based Maintenance and Adaptive Control

4. Others

On the basis of the operation type, the market has been classified into detection, diagnostics, condition-based maintenance and adaptive control, and others.

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

