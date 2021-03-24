Aircraft Component MRO Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Component MRO Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aircraft component market size market was worth US$ 16.5 Billion in 2019. Aircraft component maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) refers to various activities that are undertaken to restore the aircraft components to their primary state of performance and function. It relies on nanocomposite sensors, autonomous vehicles, real-time tracking, tools and software to ensure the safety and compliance of an aircraft. It assists in maintaining product availability, reliability and quality, improving performance efficiency, and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Currently, the aircraft component MRO market is hindered by the suspension of airline services on account of the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdown imposed in various countries. However, the market is expected to grow once normalcy is regained. This growth can also be attributed to the escalating demand for improving proficiency, operational efficiency and profitability of the aircraft. Other than this, the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as big data, internet-of-service (IoT), artificial intelligence, wearables, robotics and augmented reality (AR), are expected to influence the demand for aircraft component MRO positively. Furthermore, several manufacturers are offering custom features to meet consumer requirements, which is anticipated to further drive the market in the coming years.

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jets/Turboprop

Market Breakup by Component:

Fuselage

Empennage

Landing Gear

Wings

Engine

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Commercial Air Transport

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Delta TechOps

Lufthansa Technik AG

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

ST Engineering

AAR Corp.

Barnes Aerospace Inc. (Barnes Group)

FL Technics (Avia Solutions Group)

Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkish Airlines)

