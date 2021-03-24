Air Traffic Management Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Adacel, BAE Systems PLC., Leidos, Honeywell International

Global Air Traffic Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Air Traffic Management market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Air Traffic Management Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for Air-Traffic Management is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

– The increasing number of airports and growing passenger traffic is necessitating better air traffic management, thereby generating demand for the market.

– Developing airport infrastructures and the growing demand for reliable air-traffic operations & safety are some of the factors leading the market.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Air Traffic Management Market Report are:

Adacel, Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation, BAE Systems PLC., Leidos, Honeywell International, Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SITA

Regional Analysis for Air Traffic Management Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Air Traffic Management market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Air Traffic Management Market Scenario:

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In 2018, Asia Pacific was the largest market for air traffic management. Passenger traffic in the region has been growing rapidly, demanding the airlines to introduce new routes and increase their fleet. The region recorded a 9.5% passenger traffic (RPK) increase in 2018, the most in the world. The demand for new airports and the modernization of existing airports in the region are generating demand for the market. Currently, China and India are two of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. To cope with the growing passenger traffic, China plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020. India, on the other hand, announced plans to construct about 100 new airports with an investment of close to USD 60 billion in the next 10-15 years. Construction of new airports is expected to be one of the main reasons for the high demand for air traffic management infrastructure in the region in the coming years. Also, the growth of aviation in these countries are demanding better airport infrastructure and better air traffic management. Due to these reasons, Asia Pacific is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period

Recent Developments

Adacel, SITA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and Thales Group are some of the prominent players in the market. The market is fragmented, mainly due to a number of software providers for air traffic management. The growth of the players in this market can be through strategic partnerships and expansion to regions like the Asia Pacific, where the market seems to be of high potential in the years to come.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Air Traffic Management market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Air Traffic Management Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

