AI in Fintech Market Growth by Global Key Players: IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Samsung Group

The AI in fintech market was estimated at USD 7.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.40 billion by 2025. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Financial firms have been the early adopters of the mainframe computer, relational databases, and have eagerly awaited for the next level of computational power. Artificial Intelligence (AI) improves results by applying methods derived from aspects of Human Intelligence at a beyond human scale. The computational arms race for past years has revolutionized the Fintech companies. AI and machine learning have benefited the banks and fintechs as they can process huge amounts of information about customers. This data and information are then compared to obtain results about suitable services/products that customers want, which has aided, essentially, in developing customer relations. Owing to these benefits offered by the AI technology, fintech companies are increasingly demanding the AI-based solutions. Moreover, the fintech industry is witnessing a considerable increase in the number of startups. These players are also highly attracted toward the adoption of AI to automate and expand their businesses.

Artificial intelligence is a part of computer science, aiming to enable the development of computers, which can perform jobs usually done by people. Its main focus remains thinking or intelligence.

The development of AI systems tends to fall inside three main areas; building systems that think like people, creating computation models that get tasks done, and forming systems to inform and inspire, but not imitate. Fintech prioritizes financial inclusivity, and to achieve this, real-time play an important role in fintechs ease of adoption as individuals with a smartphone gain access to quick, personalized, and customized financial services.

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Samsung Group, IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, Ripple Labs Inc., Trifacta Software Inc., Zeitgold GmbH, TIBCO Software, Data Minr Inc., Sift Science Inc., Pefin Holdings LLC, Betterment Holdings Inc., WealthFront Software Inc., Active.Ai

Regional Analysis for AI in Fintech Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global AI in Fintech market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

AI in Fintech Market Scenario:

North America Region is Expected to Have Largest Market Share

North America is regarded as the most competitive and rapidly developing AI technology market, in the finance industry. North America, among all the regions, has registered the maximum adoption of AI in Fintech solutions, due to its early implementation in a majority of application areas.

The presence of financial service firms in the region is quite high. From 2011, until the third quarter of 2017, more than 3,330 new technology-based firms serving the financial services industry have been founded, around 40% of which are focused on banking and capital markets, as reported by the Treasury Department. These firms are grappling with unprecedented opportunities and challenges in digital finance, due to changing customer expectations, emerging new technologies, and fluctuating regulations.

– According to the World Payments Report published by World Bank, this region has one of the highest penetration, in terms of citizens bank accounts, and has the highest concentration of ATMs per 100,000 people.

Recent Updates

AI in Fintech is a consolidated market due to the presence of many dominant players in the market. In terms of market share, few of the major players dominate the market. Various acquisitions and collaboration of large companies are expected to take place shortly which focuses on innovation.

For instance, In September 2017 MIT and IBM joined arms to invest in the artificial intelligence platform of the latter, Watson and unleash & enrich the application of it in diverse industries including fintech. This is likely to boost the companys presence and help the organization to be at par with its counterparts.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

