Agritech Market: Demographic Demand Status and Forecast Till 2027

Agriculture is anticipated to evolve as a high-tech sector in the coming years, wherein the performance of interconnected systems would be assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data facilities. The resulting systems would converge into a single unit, combining farm machinery and management, starting from seeding to production forecasting. Personnel employing Big Data and analytics must consider concrete and specific characteristics of farming to extract valuable information and take effective decisions accordingly. The AI and Big data technologies uses sensors to record weather conditions, crop efficiency, and soil structure. Both Big Data and AI have a potential to optimize productivity and crop management. Thus, increasing scope of big data is driving the agritech market growth.

In terms of market share, the market was dominated by production and maintenance application segment which accounted for 38.3% of the total market share in 2019. There has been a rise in the adoption of advance monitoring systems to efficiently monitor the production of crops in farms; they also provide useful methods to maintain the crop yielding. Similarly, the use of data management and data analytics solutions allows farm owners to generate insightful reports to boost the crop and soil health, predict weather and fields conditions, and so on. This, the data collected from farms is also used by scientists to conduct experiments to improve farming processes.

