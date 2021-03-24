Advancements in Transoceanic Communication to Fuel Subsea Cables Equipment Market Growth

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global subsea cable equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global subsea cable equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global subsea cable equipment market.

The global subsea cable equipment market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing inter-country and island connection and advanced subsea cables equipment. Thus, rising demand for the development of new electronic products is propelling the global market for subsea cables equipment.

Subsea Cable Equipment Market: Dynamics

The adoption of advanced subsea cables equipment across various industries for various applications is expected to drive the market. Subsea cables equipment manufacturers are continuously engaged in the design of advanced subsea cables equipment. The new and advanced features in subsea cable equipment is further boosting the growth of the subsea cable equipment market. Subsea cables equipment such as trenchers and ploughs are majorly used in inter-country and island connection by cables. Rising need for subsea cables equipment has been attributed to the demand for inter-country connection cable equipment. These equipment help to bury the cables under the seabed. Inter-country and island connections through subsea cables are expected to contribute toward the growth of the subsea cable equipment market.

Many governments have taken initiatives to set up offshore wind power generation plants due to the increasing benefits offered by renewable sources of energy. The demand for electricity is increasing, and growing offshore wind power generation can be attributed to various factors such as abundant space and consistent wind resources, resulting in energy output of more than 40% as compared to onshore wind power generation. Electricity needs to be transmitted from offshore to onshore locations to set up these offshore wind power generation plants, thus leading to the need for subsea cables equipment. Thus, increasing offshore wind power generation plants are expected to spur the growth of the subsea cable equipment market.

The cost of the equipment begins right from carrying the equipment from the land to the offshore location via ship or vessels, taking it to the seabed via cranes, and operation of the equipment from the vessel. All such processes involve high amount of risk and difficulties. Such parameters restricts the growth of the subsea cable equipment market.

The offshore wind farm industry has garnered considerable attention over the past couple of decades, as it continues to mature steadily. One of the challenges players operating in the offshore wind generation sector is increasingly focusing on addressing is the installation and maintenance of subsea cables– a barrier that has dented several companies financially and caused delays in the completion of several key projects. Market players are increasingly focusing on reducing the damage to offshore wind farms by restricting the mechanical damage to the subsea cable equipment. The increasing need to improve the maintenance process of subsea cables equipment is another factor that is likely to provide a considerable boost to the overall growth of the global subsea cable equipment market.

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term impact on the growth of the global subsea cable equipment market. While the industrial sector in China was under stringent lockdown during the first quarter of 2020, delivery and overall supply of raw materials and components required to produce subsea cable equipment were largely affected. In addition, stringent restrictions on cross-border trade and transportation are another factor that led to a steep decline in the demand for subsea cables equipment, especially in the second quarter of 2020. However, as governments in several key regions of the world are gradually lifting the restrictions on trade and transportation, the delayed or stalled offshore projects are likely to resume due to which, the demand for subsea cables equipment is projected to grow in the upcoming months.