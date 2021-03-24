Adoption of Home Telehealth Programs amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Revenue Opportunities for eHealth Market

The global eHealth market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 693 Bn by 2030. The eHealth market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the eHealth market can be attributed to the increase in adoption of real time health systems (RTHS) and rising need for seamless communication in healthcare. North America is anticipated to lead the global eHealth market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe during the forecast period.

The hospitals in China have been adopting mobile telehealth systems (MTS) to enable sharing of patient information to clinicians in isolated COVID-19 (coronavirus) wards. Since doctors were unable to retrieve patient information from the hospital intranet, they resorted to mobile telehealth systems without compromising the security of patient information. More number of individuals are using telehealth and telemedicine, since people prefer remote medical services amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Ongoing developments in mobile technologies are benefitting the proliferation of eHealth programs, thus driving the eHealth market. Telehealth systems are making it possible for healthcare professionals to share information from multiple locations. During the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, IT companies experienced a dramatic increase in the adoption of home telehealth programs. On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry of India released telemedicine guidelines to cater the needs of hard-to-reach populations of rural India. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the eHealth market during the forecast period.

The eHealth market is expected to register a staggering CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to individuals preferring to receive medical services by the convenience of staying at home. The trend of app on prescription is bringing about a significant change in the eHealth market. Analysts of Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that doctors will now be able to issue prescriptions for health apps to their patients and this trend will grow after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations such as the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians is increasing efforts to introduce security regulations with the assistance of Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Germany. These security regulations will play an instrumental role in the market for eHealth, since it will help to certify vendors of health apps.

Strategic Alliances among IT Service Providers Trigger Innovations in EHRs

Innovations in the electronic health records (EHRs) domain are helping companies in the eHealth market to gain global recognition. For instance, IT service provider, the BITMARCK Group, has collaborated with Austrian firm RISE (Research Industrial Systems Engineering) to steer innovations in electronic patient records (EPR) by targeting the German healthcare systems. Electronic health records, being a part of solutions in the eHealth market, is predicted to generate the highest revenue as opposed to eHealth services during the forecast period.

Government organizations are scaling the extra mile to commission IT companies that are steering innovations in EHRs. Technical implementations of the EHR are being extended toward the health insurance companies, since insurance companies need to provide its insured persons with the records at the beginning of the year. Vendors in the eHealth market are increasing their capabilities to develop EHR mobile apps for the convenience of the insured persons.