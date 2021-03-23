Whey Protein Powder Market 2021 Astonishing Growth in Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Agropur Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, Carbery Group, Clover Fonterra Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, Hilmar Cheese Company and others

The whey protein powder market was valued at US$ 10,252.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,522.4 million by 2027.



Over the last decade, the rising health-conscious customers across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the whey protein powder manufacturers. Consumers are looking for ways in adopting a healthy and an active lifestyle, which has boosted the demand for health-oriented food products. Thus, protein supplement bears the same kind of traction in Europe, North America, and APAC. Healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life due to concerns majorly over food sensitivity and obesity, as well arise in diseases. Consumers spending on various protein and associated supplements has boosted the market growth over the past few years. Moreover, rising disposable income and improving financial stability are also creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers. People are anticipated to spend on these products due to rise in obesity concerns and healthcare awareness, as well as the ability to spend on various items such as protein bars and other supplements.

The key players profiled in this study includes:

Agropur Ingredients Arla Foods Ingredients Carbery Group Clover Fonterra Ingredients Glanbia PLC Hilmar Cheese Company Lactalis Ingredients Leprino Foods Company Milk Specialties Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

The Table of Content for Whey Protein Powder Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Whey Protein Powder Market Landscape Whey Protein Powder Market – Key Market Dynamics Whey Protein Powder Market – Global Market Analysis Whey Protein Powder Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Whey Protein Powder Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Whey Protein Powder Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Whey Protein Powder Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Whey Protein Powder Market Industry Landscape Whey Protein Powder Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

