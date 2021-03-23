Sphygmomanometer Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

The latest report on Sphygmomanometer Market offers thorough analysis of the key trends and predicts the future amplitude for expansion of this business space. It highlights the major growth drivers, restraints as well as opportunities and associated challenges in this industry vertical.

With respect to product, the sphygmomanometer market is classified into digital sphygmomanometer, aneroid sphygmomanometer, and mercury sphygmomanometer. Among these, mercury sphygmomanometer segment was valued at $38.1 million in 2019 and is likely to witness a CAGR of -4.0% over the forecast timeline. This type of sphygmomanometer is the most standard form of blood pressure apparatus. The key advantage of utilizing this type of device is they are easy to operate and can last a lifetime if the device is properly used. Likewise, mercury sphygmomanometer produces precise results without the need for readjustment.

The sphygmomanometer market is estimated to record a substantial rate of growth over the forthcoming years owing to the increasing geriatric population base and rising incidences of hypertension. Sphygmomanometer is an equipment for measuring BP or blood pressure. It comprises of an inflatable rubber cuff, which is generally wrapped around the arm.

The sphygmomanometer market is bifurcated in terms of product, operation, configuration, end-use, and regional landscape.

Based on operation, the sphygmomanometer market is categorized into semi-automatic, automatic, electrical, and manual. Electric segment was valued at $81.1 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast timeline. In 2019, the semi-automatic segment was valued at approximately $281.9 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11.7% through the forecast timeframe.

With respect to configuration, the sphygmomanometer market is classified into wall mounted, floor standing, desk mounted, and portable. In 2019, the floor standing segment was valued at around $113.2 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast time period. Wall mounted configuration segment was valued at approximately $97.8 million in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the estimated timeline.

In terms of end-use, the sphygmomanometer market is segmented into clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Clinics segment was valued at approximately $102.1 million in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the projected time period. The others segment was valued at 432.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.4% over the forthcoming timeframe.

From a regional frame of reference, Latin America market was valued at approximately $94.0 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast timeframe. The Latin America sphygmomanometer market is anticipated to register momentous growth owing to the flourishing healthcare sector. In fact, new partnerships with multinational private companies that help incorporate the latest technologies in these devices might further help in building a more integrated healthcare ecosystem across the region.

In 2019, Middle East & Africa sphygmomanometer market was valued at $35.4 million and is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10.8% through the analysis timeline. The expanding healthcare domain in the region combined with the presence of a highly sophisticated medical care infrastructure and rising awareness among people to get periodic checkups done will push the MEA industry share in the years to come.

