Rare Disease Treatment Market by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview 2026

Rare Disease Treatment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Rare Disease Treatment market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Rare Disease Treatment market.

Based on the type of drug, global rare disease treatment industry is bifurcated into biologic and non-biologic. The non-biologic drugs segment accounted for a revenue share of more than US$20,185 million in 2019 and is estimated to record a robust 20.5% CAGR through 2026. Their widespread adoption can be associated with the immunogenicity provided by non-biologic drugs.

It is estimated that global rare disease treatment market size will witness an exponential growth in the near future, with an increasing occurrence of numerous rare disorders worldwide and the need for efficient diagnostic and treatment solutions. Different regions and countries have different definitions of a rare disease. In the U.S., a disease is called a rare disease if it affects less than 200,000 individuals. Whereas in the European Union, a rare disease is defined as a condition which affects less than 1 in 2,000 individuals.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, blood-related disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, and cancers. Global rare disease treatment market size from cardiovascular disorders surpassed US$5,598 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 10.5% through 2026.

The past several years have witnessed a massive upsurge in the prevalence of rare cardiovascular diseases, such as Brugada syndrome, across both emerging and developed countries. Consequently, these countries are investing in research and experimentation for development of safe and effective therapeutic treatments.

In terms of the patient age, global rare disease treatment industry is classified into adults and pediatric. The adults segment exceeded an annual valuation of over US$115,183 million in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12.1% through 2026. This can be attributed to a higher risk and prevalence of several rare diseases among adults.

Although rare diseases my differ from common diseases in terms of aetiology and symptoms, many of these diseases are chronic, require complex care, have no effective treatment, and involve multi-system dysfunction. As a result, these diseases present numerous challenges to health-related quality of life, especially among adults with busy lifestyles.

Depending upon the route administration, the market segmented into oral and injectable drugs. The injectable segment was valued at US$63,981 million in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 16.1% up to 2026. Injectables are widely preferred for treatment of numerous conditions due to immediate and effective treatment.

From a geographical standpoint, the rare disease treatment market in Middle East and Africa was estimated to be worth US$4,443 million in 2019 and is likely to register a CAGR of approximately 12.7% through 2026. The regional growth can be mainly associated with increasing government investments in the healthcare sector. With a growing burden of several diseases, the region is focusing on development of its healthcare infrastructure in order to provide effective treatment and enhanced patient care.

