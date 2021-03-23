Polyol Sweeteners Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyol Sweeteners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global polyol sweeteners market size grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Polyols refer to organic compounds that are composed of several hydroxyl groups. Also known as sugar alcohols, they are characterized by a similar taste and texture to that of the table sugar. Widely obtained from different fruits and vegetables, they consist of versatile carbohydrates and minimal calories with a low glycemic index (GI). They are commonly used in the production of sweeteners and are commonly consumed as a sugar replacement in the preparation of a wide variety of food and beverages. Since their consumption is associated with maintaining blood sugar levels, promoting oral health and controlling weight, they are gaining widespread popularity across the globe.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising product demand from the food and beverages sector. Polyol sweeteners are increasingly preferred to infuse sweetness to numerous drinks and desserts due to their low-calorie content. They are also utilized in the preparation of various bakery products, ice creams and jams and jellies. Moreover, escalating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe has encouraged consumers to opt for foods with a reduced glycemic response, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread adoption of polyol sweeteners in the pharmaceutical industry. They act as an excellent stabilizer and excipient in drug formulation, which has contributed to their increased uptake in the sector. Apart from this, these sweeteners are extensively employed in the formulation of various oral care products, including mouthwash and toothpaste, as their usage offers exceptional resistance to fermentation while providing a refreshing sweetness to the product. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Market Breakup:

On the basis of the product, the market has been divided into sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, isomalt, and others.

Based on the form, the market has been bifurcated into powder and liquid.

On the basis of the function, the market has been classified into flavoring and sweetening agents, bulking agents, excipients, humectants, and others.

Based on the applications, the market has been categorized into food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include B Food Science Co. Ltd., BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG), Cargill Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hylen Co.Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Sweeteners Plus LLC, Tereos, and Zuchem Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

