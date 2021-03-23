[PDF] Industrial Burner : The Best Things About It | ksusentinel.com
The Report Namely "Industrial Burner Market: 2020-2027" by Coherent Market Insights focuses on the Industrial Burner Market and studies the following:
Developments of the Industrial Burner Market,
- User applicant profiles,
- Future market trends,
- Top market players
To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market data at present for you, along with the future forecast of the Industrial Burner market.
Key Market Players : Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Ltd, Alzeta Corporation, Wesman Group, Andritz, Selas Heat Technology Company, Baltur S.p.A, QED Combustion, Bloom Engineering, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd, Forbes Marshall, Oilon, Foster Wheeler AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, and Honeywell International Inc. (Maxon).
Industrial Burner Market Taxonomy:
Global Industrial Burner Market, By Fuel Type:
- Oil-based
- Gas-based
- Dual fuel
Global Industrial Burner Market, By Automation:
- Monoblock
- Duoblock
Global Industrial Burner Market, By Burner Type:
- Regenerative Burners
- High Velocity Burner
- Thermal Radiation
- Radiant Burner
- Customized (Burner Boiler)
- Flat Flame Burner
- Line Burner
- Others
Global Industrial Burner Market, By Operating Temperature:
- High Temperature (> 1400F)
- Low Temp (< 1400F)
Global Industrial Burner Market, By Application:
- Boilers
- Furnace/Ovens/Kiln
- Air Heating/ Drying
- Others
The Global demand for Industrial Burner Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to come up between 2020 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.