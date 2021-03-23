Middle East and Africa Critical Care Equipment(CCE) market is expected to reach valuation of around USD 1190 million by the year 2026

Middle East and Africa Critical Care Equipment market attained a value of USD 804 million in 2019, and projected to reach the valuation of USD 1190 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Critical care is advanced care provided to patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions in intensive care units or emergency centers who require regular supervision and thorough attention. The critical care technology utilized in intensive care units is designed for treatment as well as round the-clock supervision. The main critical care devices utilized in intensive care units were the emergency resuscitation equipment, life support equipment, pain control equipment, patient monitoring equipment, respiratory and cardiac support equipment. Countries with minimal financial resources and larger populations, such as Nigeria and Somalia, do not often have sufficient infrastructure, healthcare professionals, and other resources required to support the delivery of health services in the population adequately. Unfortunately, these healthcare systems often result in health service inequities due to the significant effects of the social determinants of health, including family income, insurance coverage, education, gender, and geographical location, which result in a wide array of adverse long-term health outcomes. In Egypt, an individual’s ability to access health insurance and high-quality health services is heavily influenced by their financial status and income. Therefore, an individual who lacks financial resources will ultimately find themselves with a reduced quality of healthcare.

Growth drivers

Increasing prevalence of fatal disease

The aging population is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the critical care equipment market. Furthermore, an increase in coronary heart-related illness due to modern lifestyles is expected to propel further the demand for critical care equipment for intensive care units in hospitals. The massive investments in the healthcare sector provide modern medical treatment facilities for patients with essential conditions of healthcare, and it is expected to boost the growth of the market. Increasing income among the population in the emerging nations is expected to provide more healthcare access to the people.

High Investment in Healthcare

Increasing government support and investment in the healthcare systems in GCC economies is expected to help in supporting the growth of the critical care equipment market. The appearance of cheaper critical care equipment manufacturers in the market is expected to propel market growth. These are the major growth drivers for the Middle East and Africa Critical Care market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in Middle East and Africa Critical care equipment market are Koninklijke philips n.v., B. Braun Melsungen ag, Drägerwerk ag & co. Kgaa, Edwards lifesciences corporation, General electric, Medtronic, Fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa, Getinge ab, Heyer medical ag, Integra lifesciences corporation and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March, 2020: Medtronic plc announced its Medtronic Care Management Services (MCMS) business is launching two new solutions designed to help assess, monitor, and triage support for patients who may be concerned about COVID-19 and their respiratory symptoms. It has already launched its new Respiratory Infectious Disease Health Check to existing MCMS customers, and it is now launching a new COVID-19 Virtual Care Evaluation and Monitoring solution available to U.S. health systems, health plans and employers.

October, 2019: B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the integration and deployment of their Space™ Infusion Pump Systems with STANLEY Healthcare’s software platform, Aeroscout® RTLS MobileView®, at Saratoga Hospital, located in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Product/Service Segmentation By product type, patient, application and end-user with Region. Key Players AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM LLC, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, Saab aircraft leasing, International lease finance corporation, Dubai aerospace enterprise, Chapman freeborn, Textron financial, and other prominent players.

By Product Type

Patient Monitors

Sleep Apnea Devices

Defibrillator

Anesthesia Machine

Ventilators

Infusion Pump

Blood Warmer

By Patient

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric and Neonates

By Application

Surgeries

Coronary Angioplasty

Atrial Fibrillation

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Pulmonary

Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Hemodialysis

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Trauma Center

