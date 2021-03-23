Medical Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Business Scenario – Siemens AG, General Electronics (GE), Philips and Canon

The Medical Imaging Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The 74 pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Siemens AG, General Electronics (GE), Philips and Canon and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Siemens Healthineers opens its biggest manufacturing plant in Bengaluru

September 19, 2019: As part of its India expansion plan, German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers has opened its biggest India manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Spread over an area of 5,000 square feet, facility is co-located with the company’s R&D centre here, the biggest for the diagnostics imaging company globally. The manufacturing facility will have two production lines, one for its mobile C-arm for surgery called Cios Fit and computed tomography (CT) systems based on its Somatom.go platform. The company would soon be going worldwide with the locally manufactured C-arm and start selling the product beginning with emerging markets. The Cios Fit equipment was ideated and developed from scratch at the Bengaluru R&D facility which provides powerful imaging for orthopedic trauma, spine, pain management, gastro and urology surgeries, whereas the CT systems will be assembled in the India plant.

Refurbished Parts for GE Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Now Available from GE Healthcare

June 09, 2017: MILWAUKEE – June 9, 2017 – Demand for quality used parts has increased as hospitals and healthcare systems have become more sophisticated about medical equipment maintenance and management. Now more than 10,000 types of refurbished parts for GE Diagnostic Imaging equipment are available as GoldSeal parts from GE Healthcare. Hospital in-house service departments can find GoldSeal parts alongside new GE parts online at ServiceShop.gehealthcare.com, or obtain by phone (800-558-2040) or through a GE Concierge Parts Agent. GoldSeal parts are designed to deliver on quality, compatibility, and value.

Philips highlights AI-powered solutions focus to realize precision diagnosis at RSNA 2019

Dec 01, 2019: hicago, U.S. and Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today revealed its industry-leading enterprise imaging portfolio comprising innovative digital imaging platforms, advanced informatics and a suite of services at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting (RSNA). With a focus on optimizing image acquisition, viewing and data interpretation, and diagnostic patient management workflows, Philips is providing flexible and scalable enterprise imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to step up their performance by simultaneously improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

With comprehensive enterprise imaging capabilities at its foundation, at RSNA Philips is harnessing the power of AI to create insights from the complete range of patient data, including pathology and genomics. Combining simplified workflows, strong clinical capabilities and AI, Philips’ patient-centered approach empowers healthcare providers to provide a precision diagnosis, leading to targeted therapies with predictable outcomes.

Canon Medical Launches Mobile Digital X-ray System for Enhanced Versatility and Performance

August 10, 2020: TUSTIN, Calif.– Hospitals and healthcare facilities regularly require rapid imaging exams performed in a variety of complex situations, often at the patient’s bedside. With the launch of Canon Medical Systems USA Inc.’s all-new SOLTUS® 500 Mobile Digital X-ray, facilities now have access to a system that is equipped with enhancements that can streamline bedside exams to help improve workflow and productivity.

Executive Summary:

Medical imaging is a technique or a method of digital representation of the internal organs of the body, so that physician may diagnose the diseases associated to body. The various type of medical imaging technology delivers different information allied with potential disease, injury or gives the idea about the delivered medical treatments. Medical imaging techniques are less invasive or absolutely non-invasive and it provides help to the doctors to look into the body and to understand the possible diseases or injury. The various medical imaging techniques are: X-ray Radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Medical Ultrasonography, Computed Tomography and Fluoroscopy.

The medical imaging can be segmented on the basis of end user such as, hospital, independent diagnostic centers and ambulatory health care. Additionally, medical imaging can also be divided on the basis of application named as, Obestrics/Gynecology health, Orthopedics Musculoskeletal, Neuro and Spine, Breast Health and General imaging. The global medical imaging equipment market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increase in geriatric and obese population, rising healthcare spending, increasing ratio of chronic diseases, increasing life expectancy etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth.

Some of the major challenges faced by the market are shortage of helium, high cost treatments, deficiency of skilled radiologist, regulatory issues and safety issues are associated with medical imaging.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Following are major Table of Content of Medical Imaging Equipment Industry:

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Sales Overview.

Medical Imaging EquipmentMarket Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis by Application.

Medical Imaging EquipmentMarket -Manufacturers Analysis.

