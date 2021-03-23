Latest Automotive Steering System Market by Technology (HPS, EHPS, EPS), EPS Type (R-EPS, C-EPS, P-EPS), Pinion Type (Single, Dual), Mechanism (Collapsible, Rigid), Components (OE & Aftermarket)

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global Automotive Steering System market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Market Segmentation: Automotive Steering System Market

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Automotive Steering System Market: Research Design

Figure 3 Research Design Model

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 List Of Key Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.3.1 List Of Primary Participants

2.4 Market Estimation Methodology

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Automotive Steering System Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Eps Market By Type: Top-Down Approach

2.6 Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.7 Research Assumptions

2.8 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario

Figure 8 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario: Automotive Steering System Market, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 1 Automotive Steering System Market: Pre- Vs. Post-Covid-19 Scenario, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

3.2 Report Summary

Figure 9 Automotive Steering System Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automotive Steering System Market

Figure 10 Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Driving Comfort To Drive Automotive Steering System Market

4.2 Automotive Steering System Market, By Component

Figure 11 Steering Column Segment Projected To Lead Market During Forecast Period Due To Its Presence In All Types Of Steering Systems

4.3 Automotive Steering System Market, By Technology

Figure 12 Eps To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period Due To Its High Adoption In Passenger Car Segment

4.4 Automotive Steering System Market, By Vehicle Type

Figure 13 Passenger Cars To Showcase Largest Demand For Steering Systems Over Next Five Years

4.5 Electric Power Steering Market, By Type

Figure 14 C-Eps Segment Projected To Lead Market During Forecast Period, Due To Its Compact Size & Suitability For Small And Mid-Level Vehicles

4.6 Automotive Steering System Aftermarket, By Component

Figure 15 Hydraulic Pump Segment To Showcase Largest Share In Automotive Steering Aftermarket Over Forecast Period Due To Its Low Replacement Life

4.7 Electric Power Steering System Market, By Mechanism

Figure 16 With Increased Focus On Driver Safety Due To Frontal Collision, Demand For Collapsible Eps Projected To Be Higher

4.8 Electric Power Steering System Market, By Pinion Type

Figure 17 Owing To Optimized Driving Experience And Design Flexibility, Demand For Dual Pinion Systems Projected To Grow

5 Market Overview

…..CONTINUED

