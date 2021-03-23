Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

This latest Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Interferometric synthetic aperture radar, abbreviated InSAR (or deprecated IfSAR), is a radar technique used in geodesy and remote sensing. This geodetic method uses two or more synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images to generate maps of surface deformation or digital elevation, using differences in the phase of the waves returning to the satelliteor aircraft.

Key Market Players Profile

Players covered in the report are:

Players covered in the report are:

MDA

SkyGeo

CGG

Tele-Rilevamento Europa

Alaska Satellite Facility

GroundProbe

Gamma Remote Sensing

European Space Agency

Tre Altamira

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) End-users:

Oil & Gas Fields

Mining

Geohazards & Environment

Underground Storage

Engineering

Others

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Type

Two Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Images

Multiple Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Images

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR)

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

