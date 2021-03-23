Insights and Prediction of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Global Market (2020-2027)
The sensor records the view through the lens, the view is processed, and finally projected on a miniature display which is viewable through the eyepiece. Electronic viewfinders are used in digital still cameras and in video cameras.Some cameras (such as Panasonic, Sony, Fujifilm) have an automatic eye sensor which switches the display from screen to EVF when the viewfinder is near the eye. More modest cameras use a button to switch the display. Some have no button at all.
An electronic viewfinder (EVF) is a camera viewfinder where the image captured by the lens is projected electronically onto a miniature display. The image on this display is used to assist in aiming the camera at the scene to be photographed. It differs from a live preview screen in being smaller and shaded from ambient light.
Key Market Players Profile
The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.
Players covered in the report are:
Fujifilm
Nikon
Leica
Sony
Panasonic
Sevenoak
Canon
Olympus
Market Segments by Application:
Online Store
Supermarket
Speciality Store
Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Type
LED Screen
LCD Screen
OLED Screen
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
