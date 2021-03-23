Insights and Prediction of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Global Market (2020-2027)

Latest market research report on Global Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) market.

The sensor records the view through the lens, the view is processed, and finally projected on a miniature display which is viewable through the eyepiece. Electronic viewfinders are used in digital still cameras and in video cameras.Some cameras (such as Panasonic, Sony, Fujifilm) have an automatic eye sensor which switches the display from screen to EVF when the viewfinder is near the eye. More modest cameras use a button to switch the display. Some have no button at all.

An electronic viewfinder (EVF) is a camera viewfinder where the image captured by the lens is projected electronically onto a miniature display. The image on this display is used to assist in aiming the camera at the scene to be photographed. It differs from a live preview screen in being smaller and shaded from ambient light.

Key Market Players Profile

Players covered in the report are:

Fujifilm

Nikon

Leica

Sony

Panasonic

Sevenoak

Canon

Olympus

Market Segments by Application:

Online Store

Supermarket

Speciality Store

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Type

LED Screen

LCD Screen

OLED Screen

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

