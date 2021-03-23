Infant Incubator Market is Expected to Grow at pretty decent CAGR | Rising Business Opportunities 2021 Maintaining a Strong Outlook by 2027 | Top Key Players like : Novos, BISTOS, Avihealthcare, Olidef, Fanem

The infant incubator offers a closed and controlled environment and helps newborns in surviving outside the womb. Moreover, it is widely used in cases of premature births to regulate body temperature.

The global infant incubator market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user.

The global infant incubator market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as transport infant incubator and neonatal intensive care unit. Based on application, the market is segmented as neonatal hypothermia, lower birth rate, genetic defects, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as pediatric hospitals, neonatal intensive care units and others.

Key Market Competitors: Global Infant Incubator Market

– GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

– Cobams srl

– Avihealthcare

– Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd

– Novos

– BISTOS

– Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

– Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

– Fanem

– Olidef

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

To comprehend Global Infant Incubator market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Infant Incubator market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

