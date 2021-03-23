Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market Statistics, Opportunities, Demand, Forecast to 2026 by Fact.MR Study

The application of fabric filter products such as dust bags is gaining momentum across several industrial verticals. Over the recent past, industrial bag dust filters have emerged as a key industrial commodity. From heavy industries to drugmakers, the demand for industrial bag dust filters has picked up considerable traction. Advancements in bag filtration technologies continue to play a key role in development of industrial bag dust filters. New techniques are creating new avenues for application of industrial bag dust filters. Multi-filtration processes are being actively integrated with industrial bag dust filters to protect the overall processing equipment.

Manufacturers of industrial bag dust filters are focusing on developing new range of products. However, strict compliance to global standards has become a mandate in the global industrial bag dust filters manufacturing landscape. With surging pressures on the manufacturing sector, the growing end-use of industrial bag dust filters is demanding companies to instate different designs and multi-layered dust filtration systems in their products. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, over 1,390 Mn units of industrial bag dust filters were sold across the globe in 2017. The study reveals that the demand for industrial bag dust filters will gain traction, and register sales of over 1,920 Mn units by the end of the forecast period, 2017-2026. During this period, the global industrial bag dust filter market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Some key insights from this study have been mentioned below. Such inferences can shed light on the future prospects of manufacturing and selling industrial bag dust filters.

Global Industrial Bag Dust Filters Market: Key Takeaways

In 2017 and beyond, industrial bag dust filters will be predominantly used for pulse jet cleaning, while shake cleaning and reverse air cleaning will account for near-equal share on global revenues

PPS materials used in the production of industrial bag dust filters are expected to have accounted for sales of over 200 Mn units in 2017

By 2026-end, more than 230 Mn units of industrial bag dust filters made of PP materials will be sold in the global market

The report projects that by 2017-end, mining industry has emerged as the largest end-user in the global industrial bag dust filters market

Over 300 Mn industrial bag dust filters were sold across the global mining sector in 2017

North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will represent leading markets for industrial bag dust filters throughout the forecast period

The APEJ industrial bag dust filters market will record high revenue growth at 4% CAGR during the forecast period

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of industrial bag dust filters in the global market. Companies namely, Thermax Global, Camfil Farr Inc., Filter Concept Pvt Ltd., Pall Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Co., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Donaldson Company Inc., Eaton Corporation., Clarcor Inc., Lenntech B.V., Rosedale Products Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, BWF Envirotech, and Porex Filtration are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global industrial bag dust filters market during the forecast period.

